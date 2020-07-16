10 Major Companies That Require Customers to Wear Face Masks

If you shop at any of these places, make sure you bring your covering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first recommended the use of face masks in early April, and by now it's clear that masks are going to stick around for a while. As cases of COVID-19 spike across the country, many companies are now implementing mask mandates. Read on to see which of your favorite stores are on the list.

Best Buy

On Tuesday, July 14, Best Buy announced that customers will need to wear a covering beginning on July 15. There will be masks available at each location in case you forget yours, and the rule does not apply to small children who can't wear one.

Costco

Costco was one of the first places to require facial coverings in its stores. On May 4, Craig Jelinek, president and CEO of Costco, announced that all members and guests must wear a mask while shopping in any of the stores. The rule does not apply to children who are under 2 years old.

CVS

Today, Jon Roberts, chief operating officer of CVS Health, said in a news release that customers will need to wear a mask in all CVS locations. The rule goes into effect Monday, July 20.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree's coronavirus response page includes information on how the company is handling the pandemic. Here, you'll see that the business is requiring anyone who enters its stores, including employees, customers, and vendors, to have a mask on.

Kohl's

The retail chain decided that starting on July 20, anyone who comes into a location needs to wear a face covering. The company announced the update in a news release and noted that more than 70% of stores are already in areas with mask mandates.

Kroger

This grocery chain's mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday, July 22, and excludes small children. In the release, the store asks that those who aren't able to wear a mask wear a different type of covering (such as a bandana) or a face shield.

Menards

In addition to masks, the hardware store chain notes that face shields are an acceptable option for shoppers to wear in stores.

Sam's Club and Walmart

In a joint news release, Sam's Club and Walmart announced that all locations would require face masks beginning on July 20. All stores will have designated employees at the front of each location reminding customers of the policy, and assisting those who come in without a covering. Sam's Club is also offering complimentary masks.

Starbucks

The popular coffee chain announced a week ago that it would ask customers to wear a face mask, and the rule went into effect on July 15. However, if you place an order for curbside pick-up, delivery, or through the drive-thru, you only have to wear a mask if there is a mask mandate in your community.

Target

Starting Saturday, August 1, shoppers in Target will need to wear a mask. The company notes that those with underlying health conditions and young kids do not need to have one on. Each location will have disposable masks at the entrances for anyone who comes in without a covering.