Pier 1 Just Announced Hundreds of Store Closings

If you've been thinking about updating your home with new, trendy furnishings and decor, the time is now. That's because Pier 1 just revealed it is closing up to 450 of its existing 942 stores.

The company announced the closings in a news release on Monday. The decision comes after a dismal third-quarter financial report, which notes a decrease in net sales and inventory, among other losses. Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer, says the company plans to see better financial results through a business transformation, which includes store closings, distribution center closings, and a reduction in employees.

"Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision. We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier 1 and to serving our customers," Riesbeck says in the release. Pier 1 did not disclose which exact locations will shutter, or when the closings will take effect. However, the company did note that a third-party liquidator will "manage the store closings." This could potentially mean major sales, so you should stop into your local store to see if it's offering any deep discounts.

Along with the closings and lay-offs, Bloomberg reports that Pier 1 will also file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the U.S. Courts' website, Chapter 11 bankruptcy is often called "reorganization" bankruptcy and is usually filed by businesses. The filing allows companies to stay open while restructuring the corporation to hopefully keep operating in the future.

Pier 1 is holding its semi-annual clearance, which offers up to 70% off original prices. (We spied a trendy, top-rated velvet armchair for $100 off and a three-seat sofa for $200 off, among the discounted items.) Whether your location is shutting its doors, the semi-annual sale is one you should check out.