Social Distancing Helped Me Realize the Power of a Simple Phone Call

Self-isolating alone in my one-bedroom apartment has its perks. I don't have to share my snacks, and no one is around to judge my Netflix habits. But it does get a little lonely sometimes. I've had to find creative ways to stay connected with friends and family, and one of my new favorite methods is with a good old-fashioned phone call.

Image zoom Rachel Frank, Corbis/Getty Images

In a pre-coronavirus world, my preferred means of staying in touch revolved around social media and occasional texts. But lately, I've found myself dialing up loved ones more often, and apparently, I'm not the only one. According to reporting from The New York Times, Verizon now handles an average of 800 million wireless calls a day. That's double the number of calls typically made on Mother's Day, one of the busiest days of the year for phone calls. For AT&T, the number of cellular calls has risen by 35% compared to the average before the outbreak.

The increase in calls likely has to do with the extra free time many of us have due to shelter-in-place and social distancing measures. In between meetings, errands, and other commitments, I previously favored a quick text as an efficient way to get my message across rather than a drawn-out phone call. And so did the majority of my peers, according to a 2018 survey of millennials conducted by BankMyCell, a cell phone trade-in service. Three-quarters of respondents said that calls were too "time-consuming" when asked about their top reason for ignoring a phone call. But suddenly, it appears, people have more time to spend gabbing on the phone. Verizon told The New York Times that their average length of calls is up 33% from the pre-social distancing average.

Admittedly, I used to only call my mom when I needed something specific, but now I frequently pick up the phone just to chat for what becomes a 45-minute conversation. Hearing her voice helps me feel more connected to her than simply reading a short text on my phone screen. Although it's not the same as chatting with her from across the couch after our usual Sunday night dinner, it's as close as we can get from miles away.

Hearing my mom's voice helps me feel more connected to her than simply reading a short text on my phone screen.

And though the Internet provides an abundance of ways to connect from afar, including video chat services such as Skype and Zoom, the recent increase in phone calls is even greater than the surge in Internet traffic since the coronavirus outbreak began. According to The New York Times, Verizon and AT&T noted an increase of about 20-25% in daily Internet use compared to much larger increases in call volume. While video calls are great for seeing multiple friends, co-workers, or family members at once, it doesn't have the same appeal as an old-fashioned phone call, which doesn't typically buffer and glitch (or require you to brush your hair first).

Personally, my newly discovered appreciation for phone calls lies in its simplicity. You don't have to battle an unreliable Internet connection or download and navigate a specific app. If you want to feel more connected to loved ones, just pick up the phone and press "call."