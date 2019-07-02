PetSmart Is Giving Away Free Dog-Friendly Ice Cream

Judging by the mercury level, it seems we're all craving an icy-cool treat these days—including our pets! But as adorable as it is to share a cone with your favorite pup, experts say that too much sugar and dairy can lead to an upset tummy and weight gain. That doesn't mean your furry friend can't still take a break from the summer heat to indulge in the sweet stuff, though. In fact, you'll want to mark your calendar for a special event happening later this month (drumroll, please): On July 20th and 21st, PetSmart is giving out free dog-friendly ice cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Month!

To score a complimentary four-ounce serving of doggy ice cream for your pooch, all you have to do is swing by any PetSmart store with a PetsHotel facility in North America during normal business hours (while supplies last). Each dish will also be topped with dog biscuits to make it extra scrumptious.

Image zoom Image courtesy of PetSmart.

Also worth a mention: You'll want to arrive at PetSmart with a fully-charged smartphone because the photo opportunities are sure to be plentiful. Pet owners are encouraged to share photos and videos of their dogs enjoying their ice cream treats on social media by tagging PetSmart and #nationalicecreamday in their pictures.

Related: This Zodiac Sign Goes Out for Ice Cream the Most

If saying the words "ice cream" makes your dog's ears perk up and you'd like to get in on this sweet deal, you can use this store locator to find a PetSmart PetsHotel location near you. Trust us, you'll be the pawrent of the summer!