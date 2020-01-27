Sad News for Card Lovers: Papyrus is Closing All 254 of Its Stores

Papyrus is well-known for its beautiful greeting cards, but those intricate pieces of artwork could become a thing of the past. The brand is closing all of its 254 stores in the United States and Canada, and its parent company, Schurman Retail Group, filed for bankruptcy.

Papyrus first announced the store closings in a Facebook post on Thursday, January 23. "Schurman Retail Group wants to thank you, our wonderful customers for so many years of loyal patronage," the post reads. "Unfortunately, we regret that we are closing our stores. We hope that through our artistic, thoughtful greeting cards and our personal expression products that we were able to inspire you to celebrate and honor the special people in your lives, creating meaningful moments along the way," it continues. "We truly appreciate all of your business and will miss serving your needs. We will cherish the memories. The Papyrus brand lives on, and we hope you will still find joy in it."

Although the bankruptcy filing isn't confirmed in the post, several news outlets note that Schurman Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on the same day as Papyrus' social media post.

Papyrus has brick and mortar locations in 30 states plus the District of Columbia, and it also sells stationery through retailers such as Target, Macy's, and Whole Foods. Unfortunately, the fate of its products in those stores remains uncertain. Many concerned customers commented on the Facebook post, wondering what would happen to the cards at other retailers, and the account responded, "Unfortunately, we cannot address this as American Greetings controls the future of the Papyrus brand."

It's unclear when the brick and mortar locations will shutter, but hopefully, the cards will continue to be available in other stores. But just in case, you might want to stock up for future holidays, especially since Valentine's Day is right around the corner.