Panera Bread Launches Grocery Service to Provide High-Demand Pantry Staples

Grocery shopping looks a lot different today than it did a couple months ago. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we should be practicing social distancing and wearing recommended face masks when we have to go out in public. Starting today, however, Panera Bread is stepping in to give us another shopping option. Panera Grocery is an e-grocery service that allows you to purchase pantry staples online or via the bakery-cafe's mobile app and be picked up curbside or through contactless delivery.

"From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help," said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO in a release. "With this new service, we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by."

Panera Grocery launches today, Wednesday, April 8, and is used just like their existing online ordering system. If you're new to the site, set up your account (or use a guest account), select the nearest location, then start viewing the Panera Grocery option under the menu. You can also order through Grubhub if you're out of Panera's delivery range.

Along with fresh-baked bread such as French baguettes and whole-grain loaves ($3.49-$4.49 per loaf), you'll also be able to choose gallons of milk ($4.99) as well as fresh produce. The availability will depend on your location, but my local Panera is currently stocking avocados ($1.49 each), red grapes ($5.99 per bag), tomatoes ($1.49 each), and apples ($0.99 each). You may also see blueberries, plain Greek yogurt, and strawberry and mixed yogurt tubes as options to buy. All items are free of artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, and colors from artificial sources.

Of course, while you're ordering, you can always grab a variety of bagels and cream cheese for an easy breakfast. (I know I love any excuse to eat a cinnamon crunch bagel.) Or if you haven't mastered your kneading skills just yet, you can order a loaf of bread to make your own grilled paninis or dip into your favorite soup.