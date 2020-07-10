These Stackable OXO Storage Containers Are on Sale for a Limited Time

Your pantry can quickly become one of the most cluttered areas in your home. It's so easy to simply shut the door and hide the mess that pantry organization is often at the end of our seemingly never-ending to-do list. However, there is an easy way to store more in this crowded space thanks to top-rated OXO storage containers. And they just happen to be on sale today.

Image zoom Courtesy of Macy's

Right now, Macy's is having a Black Friday in July Specials sales event with many discounted items, including eight different OXO Pop Containers. These canisters, many of which have five-star reviews from dozens of buyers, are airtight and stackable, so they'll even fit in tight spaces or cabinets. We like that, unlike most food storage pieces, they're rectangular and space-efficient, making the most of every inch of space. The containers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from a mini .4-liter container to a large 4.2-liter canister, and can be used for flour, sugar, coffee, cereal, pasta, spices, or anything else you'd like to store away. (You can even use them to organize materials in your craft room.) The new OXO Pop containers are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Here are the options available: