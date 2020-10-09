6 Cozy Outdoor Blankets to Keep You Warm at Outside Gatherings This Fall
These outdoor-safe throws are perfect for picnics, bonfires, camping, and more.
With fall in full swing, it's time to soak up these last few weeks of cool, comfortable weather before winter closes in and drives us back inside. Crisp autumn days call for picnics under the changing leaves, while brisk evenings are best spent around a roaring bonfire with mugs of hot apple cider in hand. Especially this year, as many typically indoor activities have moved outside for safety, we want to extend our time outdoors as far into the season as possible. To cut through the autumn chill, a warm outdoor blanket is a must for backyard gatherings, weekend camping trips, or any other outside activity this fall.
However, you don't just want to haul your favorite knit throw outside where it might collect dirt and dust or get snagged. You'll need a durable, outdoor-safe blanket that will stand up well to cold temperatures, wind, rain, and even stray embers from your bonfire. Many throws now feature water-resistant materials, machine-washable fabric, and extra-large sizes that are perfect for sharing, so you can easily find an outdoor blanket that suits your needs. Check out some of our favorite outdoor blankets that will help keep you cozy and warm throughout the season.
Drape this plush plaid blanket across your shoulders for extra comfort and warmth as you sit around the fire. Made of a natural cotton blend, the jacquard-woven design is reversible and machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about spills or stains. ChappyWrap blankets are available in dozens of colors and patterns, and the 60 x 80-inch size is perfect for sharing.
Buy It: Sea Watch Plaid Blue Blanket ($135, ChappyWrap)
For picnics or star-gazing, grab an outdoor blanket that's waterproof and easily portable. This polyester fleece throw is lined with a water-resistant backing to guard against rain or dewy grass and includes an adjustable carrying strap. Measuring 70 x 80 inches, it's big enough to accommodate all your picnic fixings and several guests.
Buy It: Picnic Time XL Outdoor Picnic Blanket in Blue Stripes ($24, Bed Bath & Beyond)
This sturdy woven blanket will be your best friend on cool fall evenings. The 100% wool design was inspired by the blankets cowboys used while camping out on the range. Plus, since wool is naturally flame-resistant, it's safe to use while toasting marshmallows or roasting hot dogs on the fire. This outdoor blanket measures 84 x 66 inches and should be dry cleaned to preserve the fabric's softness.
Buy It: Pendleton Yakima Striped Throw Blanket ($169, Amazon)
This authentic falsa blanket is handwoven by artisans in Mexico using acrylic-coated cotton. The patterned design is available in several color combinations, including bright hues and neutral tones. Measuring 48 x 70 inches, this outdoor blanket can be used for picnics, camping, or even open-air yoga.
Buy It: Green and Rust Mexican Blanket by Laguna Beach Textile Co. ($29, Amazon)
Crumbs, spills, and other messes are no problem for this outdoor blanket. The water-resistant polyester material easily wipes clean for quick cleanup; for more serious stains, it's machine-washable and designed to get softer with each wash. Ideal for fall gatherings, the 60 x 84-inch blanket features a floral pattern in rich, autumnal hues.
Buy It: Little Unicorn 5x7 All Purpose Indoor/Outdoor Travel Blanket ($60, Target)
A sturdy polyurethane-coated nylon backing prevents moisture from seeping through this outdoor blanket's soft fleece surface. The machine-washable throw is available in two colorful prints and measures 72 x 58 inches. It comes with a stuff sack, so you can easily pack it up and carry it with you.
Buy It: Waterproof Outdoor Blanket ($59, L.L.Bean)
Comments