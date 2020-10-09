6 Cozy Outdoor Blankets to Keep You Warm at Outside Gatherings This Fall

With fall in full swing, it's time to soak up these last few weeks of cool, comfortable weather before winter closes in and drives us back inside. Crisp autumn days call for picnics under the changing leaves, while brisk evenings are best spent around a roaring bonfire with mugs of hot apple cider in hand. Especially this year, as many typically indoor activities have moved outside for safety, we want to extend our time outdoors as far into the season as possible. To cut through the autumn chill, a warm outdoor blanket is a must for backyard gatherings, weekend camping trips, or any other outside activity this fall.