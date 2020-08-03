With nearly 400 people infected by salmonella poisoning in 34 states, Thomson International Inc. is recalling all of its onions from every state in the country. The recall initially started with red onions, but the California-based company is now voluntarily recalling red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow varieties due to the risk of cross-contamination. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the affected onions were shipped to retailers, restaurants, and suppliers from May 1 through the present.

Image zoom sneska/Getty Images

Thomson International Inc.'s onions also fall under additional brand names, so be sure to check your labels for any of the following:

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

Food Lion

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Kroger

Utah Onions

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those infected with salmonella will experience fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Symptoms can become present anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days upon infection and can last up to a week. Most healthy individuals will recover without specific treatment. For some high-risk individuals (such as kids, elderly, and immunocompromised) the illness could be more severe and, in some cases, life-threatening.