Thomson International Inc. Recalls All Onions Nationwide Due to Salmonella Risk
There are currently 396 infected (with 59 hospitalizations) reported due to the salmonella strain.
With nearly 400 people infected by salmonella poisoning in 34 states, Thomson International Inc. is recalling all of its onions from every state in the country. The recall initially started with red onions, but the California-based company is now voluntarily recalling red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow varieties due to the risk of cross-contamination. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the affected onions were shipped to retailers, restaurants, and suppliers from May 1 through the present.
Thomson International Inc.'s onions also fall under additional brand names, so be sure to check your labels for any of the following:
- Thomson Premium
- TLC Thomson International
- Tender Loving Care
- Food Lion
- El Competitor
- Hartley’s Best
- Onions 52
- Majestic
- Imperial Fresh
- Kroger
- Utah Onions
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those infected with salmonella will experience fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Symptoms can become present anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days upon infection and can last up to a week. Most healthy individuals will recover without specific treatment. For some high-risk individuals (such as kids, elderly, and immunocompromised) the illness could be more severe and, in some cases, life-threatening.
Consumers with bags or crates of onions from Thomson International Inc. should dispose of them as well as any foods already prepared with them. If you can't tell where your onions are from, the CDC recommends to go ahead and toss them just to be safe. You should also be sure to clean and sanitize your fridge as well as any knives, countertops, or cutting boards that may have come into contact with the contaminated produce.
