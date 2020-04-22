My favorite thing to do with my loved ones is to go out to one of my favorite restaurants and enjoy a nice meal. Although I can't dine out right now, I can do the next best thing: Make their meals from home. After seeing The Cheesecake Factory share how to make some of their beloved dishes, I discovered Olive Garden also has several of its famous recipes online for you to make in your kitchen.

There are a handful of recipes to whip up, and if you're into indulgent Italian fare (it's the Olive Garden, after all), you're in for a treat. Plus, you can adjust the number of servings on the website to 4, 8, or 12, depending on how many people you're feeding. (Or how many leftovers you want for yourself.)

The first one that caught my eye is the Alfredo sauce. It calls for just seven ingredients, plus salt and pepper, and it's made in only three steps. Another cheesy sauce that looks super simple is the herby Parmesan sauce, which also requires just three ingredients. Both of these sauces can go on the pasta of your choice.

Image zoom Courtesy of Olive Garden

If you have some poultry in your fridge or freezer that you need to use, Olive Garden has several chicken dishes you can add to your recipe rotation. One is the chicken parmigiana, a classic dish that features breaded chicken, Parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce. Another indulgent option is chicken Castellina. It's made with creamy, cheese-filled mix that sits on top of a plate of pasta. If you're in the mood for a lighter meal, try the chicken Giardino that's bursting with vegetables, including asparagus, peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and carrots.

The Italian chain also offers a recipe for a well-loved seafood dish, shrimp scampi. It's another healthier plate if you're in the mood for something lower in calories but still tasty. Although Olive Garden hasn't revealed how to make its famous breadsticks, we have a delicious, herby recipe you can bake and enjoy with your Italian dinner.