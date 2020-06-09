Meet the Women Donating Much-Needed Sneakers to Nurses on the Front Lines

As nurses are fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), many of them are lacking both personal protective equipment and essential clothing items needed during their long shifts. That's what inspired Ajón Crump to launch Nurses Keep Going to donate sneakers to the hardworking healthcare workers.

Crump explains that recently, her cousin, who's a nurse, asked for a pair of shoes to wear to work for her birthday. "That was the first time I considered the importance of comfortable sneakers as a part of nurses' uniforms," Crump says. After sending her cousin a gift, Crump realized she could help out some other nurses, too. She ordered four pairs of shoes and posted on her social media sites that she'd like to donate them to nurses working through the novel coronavirus. "It didn't take long for me to distribute all of them to well-deserving nurses," she says.

Image zoom Ajón Crump, found of Nurses Keep Going, organizes boxes of shoes to be shipped. Courtesy of Ajón Crump

So Crump, who lives in Bay Shore, New York, asked her friend Lucille Bootman, who works in public relations, for some help getting attention for the fundraiser. Crump says once a media outlet wrote about Nurses Keep Going, donations started pouring in. "It was at this point that I realized I would need more help," Crump says. Now, Crump, Bootman, and three other women work together to run Nurses Keep Going.

The team receives emails from nurses or people nominating nurses for a pair of sneakers and sends them out to as many people as possible. Crump says that they've shipped shoes all over the country, and have received requests from Canada and Colombia, too. "We are in shock at how large this has become," she says. "COVID-19 knows no borders, so neither do we."

Image zoom These are just some of the shoes that have been donated to nurses on the front lines. Courtesy of Ajón Crump

Originally, Crump called the project Nikes for Nurses as she has a pair she loves by the brand and wanted to give her money to a company with values that align with hers. However, some nurses expressed that she should include other brands, too, so she changed the name. She says the team chooses shoes that are comfortable, stylish, and affordable.

Even when the pandemic is over, Crump hopes to continue Nurses Keep Going. So far, the team has raised nearly $15,000 on their GoFundMe and has sent out more than 130 pairs of shoes. Crump adds that several nurses have told her that they'll have to get rid of their sneakers once they no longer work in a COVID-19 unit as a safety precaution. "That is a concern that we did not originally consider; she gave us a reason to keep going," she says.