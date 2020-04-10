Deal Alert! Nordstrom Is Having a Massive Kitchen Sale with Items Up to 60% Off

Finding the right pieces to update your kitchen can feel like an intimidating or expensive chore. But every once in a while, a sale comes along that puts even the most beloved brand-name items into reach, and that sale is happening at Nordstrom right now. Kitchen essentials from Smeg, All-Clad, Anthropologie, and more are currently up to 60% off.

The huge price cuts are part of Nordstrom’s massive Spring Sale, which comes at the perfect time as you ramp up cleaning and organization for the season. Plus, the sale prices start as low as $14. For a limited time, you can save $100 on a Hestan stainless-steel soup pot that’s inspired by the high-end cookware used in the restaurants. Other huge price cuts are available on teapots, lazy Susans, and toasters.

Along with these deals, you’ll also receive free shipping on every purchase, so the savings just keep adding up. If you’re ready to make some kitchen updates, shop the Nordstrom deals below.

All-Clad Immersion Blender

Built to use for sauces, smoothies, soups, and more, this stainless-steel blender comes with an extra-large head that reduces splatter. The dishwasher-safe immersion blender has two thumb-activated power settings that are strong enough to chop tough ingredients like nuts.

Buy It: All-Clad Immersion Blender, $99.95 (originally $130)

Hestan ProBond Soup Pot

This stainless-steel soup pot was built with home chefs in mind. It comes with weighted ergonomic handles and a rim designed for drip resistance.

Buy It: Hestan ProBond 3-Quart Soup Pot with Lid, $149.95 (originally $250)

Anthropologie Baking Dish

This 14-1/2" x 9" x 3" baking dish is a perfect centerpiece for a holiday, special occasion, or even a weeknight dinner. The Anthropologie speckled stoneware dish is both dishwasher and microwave safe, and makes oven-to-table presentation a breeze.

Buy It: Anthropologie Home Gertrude Large Oval Baking Dish, $40.80 (originally $68)

All-Clad Tea Kettle

Crafted to bring ease to every tea time, this large two-quart stainless-steel kettle features an ergonomic design with a curved handle. It's also dishwasher safe and has an interior fill line to help prevent water from boiling onto your stovetop.

Buy It: All-Clad 2-Quart Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, $99.95 (originally $150)

Marble Lazy Susan

Organize your kitchen with this modern lazy Susan. The white marble surface is 14 inches wide and 1-5/8 inches thick.

Buy It: Nordstrom at Home Marble Lazy Susan, $59.40 (originally $99)

Smeg Toaster

Beloved for its retro designs, Smeg’s high-end kitchen appliances are rarely on sale. But Nordstrom's spring sale offers a major price drop on the brand's two-slice toaster, which comes in black and pink.

Buy It: Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster, $127.46 (originally $169.95)

Geometric Coasters

Protect your coffee table with this set of six funky coasters that add a fun element to any space. Each geometric design is made with a mix of Beech veneer, MDF and cork.

Buy It: Areaware Table Tiles Concrete 6-Piece Trivet/Coaster Set, $14 (originally $35)

Crystal Wine Glasses

These ballooned wine glasses are cut from fine leaded crystal, yet they cost less than $10 apiece thanks to Nordstrom's huge sale. Great for gifting or for keeping, these pretty 16-ounce wine glasses are dishwasher safe and come in a pack of four.

Buy It: Orrefors More Mature Set of 4 Lead Crystal Wine Glasses, $37.50 (originally $50)

French Press

If you love coffee, you know that a French press delivers flavor that a typical coffee maker simply cannot produce. This stainless-steel French press is double-walled to retain heat longer and includes a microfilter for smooth, creamy flavor.

Buy It: Espro P7 Coffee French Press, $89.96 (originally $119.95)