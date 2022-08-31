From Charleston to Los Angeles, The Try Guys are taking their professional trying skills and amateur cheffing skills to cities and restaurants across the country—jumping from YouTube, where they've amassed millions of followers, to television. New from The Food Network, No Recipe Road Trip stars the four guys and checks all boxes you could want in a cooking show: competition, travel, humor, and, of course, cooking.

Courtesy of Food Network

No Recipe Road Trip features beloved friends Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang attempting to make signature menu items from local eateries across the U.S.—with little-to-no instruction or culinary experience. They're also competing against each other: The Try Guy with the best dish, determined by a guest judge, could end up with their creation on the restaurant's menu.

While it certainly is expected to offer up some great restaurant recommendations and possibly recipe ideas, The Try Guys bring an approach to cooking that could close out your summer (plus any future cooking endeavors) on a cheerful note. The next time you're in the kitchen, don't be afraid to loosen up, get your friends and family involved, and put your own spin on whatever you're making—maybe even come up with your own recipe. (You can always order pizza if it doesn't work out.)

This addition is one of many playful competition cooking shows the Food Network has in its repertoire (including popular, long-running series like Guy's Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay). The channel is even debuting a new cooking game show the same day No Recipe-Road Trip airs: Guy's Ultimate Game Night, hosted by Food Network–favorite Guy Fieri.

"We're so excited for the world to see No Recipe-Road Trip!" the guys said in a statement from Food Network. "It's a wonderful blend of comedy and deliciousness that combines our passion for food and trying new things. Viewers will see all of our hilarious fails and at least a few stunning successes."

Just like their name implies, The Try Guys are (extremely) well known for simply being guys who try things. With nearly 8 million subscribers on YouTube and a business empire that ranges from hot sauce to a line of toys, the group has amassed a loyal fan base since joining the platform at Buzzfeed in 2018 (they now have their own production company, 2nd Try). Their videos consistently go viral, especially when they involve food: Some of their most watched include "The Try Guys Bake Pie Without a Recipe," "The Try Guys 400 Dumpling MukBang," and "Keith Eats Everything at Taco Bell," with 22 million, 20 million, and 18 million views, respectively.

No Recipe Road Trip will consist of five episodes, each an hour long and located in a different city. For the premiere, the group heads to Nashville to give their best attempt at making dosas (an Indian pancake dish) at locally-loved Chaatable and wedding cakes at Triple Crown Bakery, owned by award-winning pastry chef Alena Vaughn. Their next adventures find them cooking up tamales and donuts in Los Angeles, reinventing pizza and hot wings in Charleston, serving vegan burgers and Thai noodles in Atlanta, and battling it out in Santa Barbara over fish and croissants.

The Try Guys announced the official airdate of No Recipe Road Trip on Twitter and received an enthusiastic response: tweets like "I HAVE BEEN WAITING I AM SO EXCITED" and "Officially in my calendar!! So pumped for you guys!" were among the replies.

You can stream No Recipe Road Trip on Discovery+ or watch it when it airs on the Food Network on August 31. New episodes will air weekly. To get your fix between releases, you can watch The Try Guys "Without a Recipe" series on their YouTube channel, which features them making everything from bagels to ice cream.