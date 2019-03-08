Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the past year, the half-decade old meal kit industry has shown signs that, well, maybe a subscription box of portioned food with accompanying recipes isn’t a business model that’s long for this world. Companies are still trying to come up with a way for people to tackle the daunting task of shopping and cooking.

Blue Apron, the brand most associated with meal kits, sent off its first boxes in 2012, and went public in 2017 with an initial stock offering. Since then, things have not been great; the company replaced its CEO, its stock currently sits at 10 percent of its initial price, and both its customer base and total number of orders dropped by nearly 25 percent. Other meal kit companies have suffered too; Chef’d abruptly shut down last July, as did lesser-known companies like Munchery and Sprig.

But as an Eater article notes, you can’t just shut down a tech company, which is, mostly, how these businesses see themselves. They don’t die; they pivot. Blue Apron, Plated, and Hello Fresh began offering their boxes in stores, including Costco, Safeway, and Albertsons. Amazon now sells its own meal kits, as one-offs rather than subscriptions.

The Next "Meal Kit" Idea Could Already Be Out There

Slightly new ideas have begun to pop up. A startup called eMeals styles itself as a “kit-less meal kit,” which means, essentially, that it’s a collection of recipes, and can send a shopping list to a tech-friendly grocer of your choosing, like Amazon Fresh, InstaCart, or Kroger, for pickup or delivery.

What these companies are realizing is that meal kits might not have a shot at dominating the shopping market. There are difficulties in the business—excess waste, shipping costs, signup bonuses—but there probably is a segment of people that will reliably opt for subscription meal kits. It just doesn’t seem like it ever will be the majority.

The eMeals strategy isn’t a new one; InstaCart, among others, have had similar services for years. But eMeals sees itself at least somewhat aligned with Blue Apron and the subscription services, which is a little curious given the struggle of meal kits recently.

These companies are scrambling, because it feels like there just must be a way to optimize and tech-ify the way people shop and cook. That basic feeling has led to a wide array of products, including BuzzFeed’s WiFi-connected hot plate (which syncs with its popular Tasty cooking videos) and, perhaps most successfully, the New York Times’ Cooking section, which began charging $5 a month for the Times’ selection of recipes and videos and within 18 months amassed 120,000 subscriptions. Even Chick-fil-A launched meal kits!

Other companies are trying to bridge the gap between frozen meals—the much-maligned “TV dinner”—and meal kits. Love the Wild sells a box containing a frozen sustainable fish fillet, a few blocks of sauce (like salsa verde and coconut red curry), and a heart-shaped bit of parchment paper, ready to be placed in the oven for roasting. It’s not exactly a meal kit—you do have to buy rice or a vegetable—but it’s also not exactly a box of fish sticks.

The rise of meal kits, despite their quick fall, shows that Americans care more and more about food and cooking. Exactly how shopping and preparing dinner will look in the near future, that’s not clear yet. But it probably won’t look like a monthly box that arrives in the mail.