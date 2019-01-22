Here's Why You Won't See Sweetheart Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

You’ll need to find another way to ask your Valentine to “Be Mine” this year.

For the first time since 1866, we’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day without SweetHeart’s Conversation Hearts. The New England Confectionery Company (you might be more familiar with ‘Necco’) is no longer producing the classic Valentine’s Day candy, which means you’ll need to find another way to send sweet messages to your loved ones this year.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Spangler Candy Company

SweetHearts first began making conversation hearts in 1866. The operation was taken over by Necco in 1901 and since then they’ve become the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in 21 states. Last year, CandyStore.com reported that SweetHearts Conversation Hearts were the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in America. So what happened?

Until 2018, Necco was the oldest continually operating candy company—but in July, the company abruptly closed and announced they needed to sell. Someone either needed to buy all of Necco or purchase the brands individually. In September, Necco was purchased by Round Hill Investments, who then sold the SweetHearts brand to Spangler Candy Company.

Because of the time it takes to create the supply of conversation hearts, Spangler Candy Company didn’t have enough time to make the hearts for 2019. It took Necco 11 months to produce 8 billion conversation hearts—all of which would be sold in the 6 weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Image zoom Image courtesy of The Candy Store

Since Necco’s factories were closed down in July and Spangler didn’t take over until September, they weren’t able to keep up with demand for 2019. The good news is, Spangler’s CEO has already announced the hearts will be back on shelves in 2020. And, conversation hearts from brands like Brach's will still be available so this year's Valentine's Day isn't completely ruined.

CandyStore.com reports that because of the SweetHearts shortage, sales of the hearts are down 80 percent from last year. While you may be able to find a few leftover boxes from last year, new hearts from SweetHeart won’t be hitting shelves in 2019. If you do find boxes on store shelves—or on Amazon—keep in mind that these treats have likely been sitting in a warehouse since last year. It’s always a good idea to check expiration dates!