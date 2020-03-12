Instacart, Postmates Want to Stop the Spread of Germs with New No-Contact Delivery

You've probably been taking extra care to not touch your face and diligently washing your hands these days due to coronavirus fears. With more than 1,000 positive tests for COVID-19 in the United States, workplaces are requesting employees work from home, schools are implementing virtual teaching, travel bans are in place, and self-quarantine is a common precaution. Now, food delivery services such as Instacart and Postmates are offering no-contact delivery options to give customers some peace of mind. If you find yourself stuck at home, or are keeping that CDC-recommended 6-foot distance from others, you can still enjoy your favorite restaurant order or replenish groceries without answering the door.

Within the past week, both companies posted news about the service to their sites. "We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option," the release by Postmates says. Both services are already live and available to use on their apps and websites.

Image zoom Courtesy of Instacart

According to Instacart, the online grocery system began a trial run of its new "Leave at My Door Delivery" feature to select users a few months ago. It was designed to be more flexible for the customer in case they weren't home at delivery time, but the company realized even more perks came with this delivery choice. Having the option means no one has to ring the doorbell and risk waking a sleeping baby or interrupt you at an inconvenient moment. With the recent COVID-19 concerns, the app saw a surge of test users utilizing the new option, so Instacart pushed the no-contact feature to all users.

So how does it work? Upon checkout, you'll have the new choice listed under your delivery options. For Postmates, you can still choose to grab your food at the door or curbside, but you can also have deliveries left at your door under "Dropoff Options." For Instacart, select “Leave at My Door Delivery." If you choose the no-contact option, there will be a space to leave further delivery instructions if you have a gate, additional doors to get inside the building, or other considerations. And even though you won't see them, don't forget to tip your delivery person through the app or site.