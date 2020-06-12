This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is on Sale Today Only on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Ninja Air Fryer usually retails for $130, but today, you can buy it for $99. The 4-quart fryer has a temperature range of 105°F to 400°F and comes with four cooking methods: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. The non-stick ceramic basket, crisper plate, and rack are all dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The device measures 13.6 x 11 x 13.3 inches and weighs less than 5 pounds, so it's small enough to fit on your counter and also lightweight if you want to store it away.

According to Amazon reviews, people absolutely love their air fryer. The appliance has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from more than 5,700 people. One person writes they don't know how they managed without one for so long. "It's lightweight and easy to pull out from under the cabinet to use," they note. "[It's] so much easier to clean than a pan and my stovetop." Another buyer says it's the top option out there. "I've had numerous brands of air fryers, and so far, this is the best I've ever bought," they write.

In case your new to air frying, or maybe you'd like some meal inspiration, we have you covered. We have plenty of delicious air fryer recipes to please all types of eaters. Whether you're craving rotisserie chicken, jalapeño poppers, Brussels sprouts, or something else, you can likely whip it up in your device.