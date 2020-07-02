Plink Just Launched Two New Products to Keep Your Dishes and Drinkware Fresh and Clean

Your countertops, toilets, and floors probably get cleaned often. You can see the build-up and dirt on these areas, so you're more inclined to get them sparkling. But what about items that you don't notice are dirty, such as your coffee maker? (Which happens to be the fifth germiest place in your house.) Or, what about an appliance such as your dishwasher (it can be a breeding ground for bacteria)? For those likely forgotten places in your house, Plink just launched two new products to give them a much-needed refresh.

About five years ago, the brand hit supermarket shelves with the tagline "Plink your sink." All you have to do is drop one of the cleaner balls or tablets down your garbage disposal, drain, dishwasher, or washer, and your appliance would be clean without any elbow grease. (We're big believers of the product—our editors use it regularly!) Now, Plink is out with new products that promise sparkling dishes and drinkware.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

First, there's the Drinkware Descaler and Cleaner ($13, Amazon); that's a pack of five single-use dissolving tablets. The tablets go in your coffee machine, water bottle, or travel mug. They get rid of odors, stains, and mineral build-up and (hopefully) leave your item looking brand new. These tabs will be especially useful for java drinkers (like myself) because your coffee maker is most likely not getting enough deep-cleaning, though it certainly should. The product will also be useful for anyone who uses a reusable drinking bottle every day. Even if you're just using your reusable bottle for water, it still needs to be cleaned.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The second product is the Dishwasher Freshener and Rinse Aid ($15, Amazon). This two-pack of clip-on fresheners disinfect your dishwasher for up to 60 cycles. Each one has surfactants, which reduce the surface tension of a liquid, to help your dishes come out dry. (No more towel drying once the cycle is over!) If you think your dishwasher is clean because well, it washes the dishes, think again as it can accumulate food particles, grease, and soap scum.