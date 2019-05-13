The mystery is solved! Back in September, we put our sleuthing skills to the test and joined snack enthusiasts everywhere to guess the flavor of Oreo's mystery cookie. When the sweet was released, the company announced that while it looked like the classic chocolate-and-crème sandwich, the flavor could be anything from a combination of two current cookies to an entirely new recipe. Having only our taste buds to guide us, we were positive cinnamon was involved. Many were reminded of the '90s snack Dunkaroos. But one editor was quoted, saying she was "on the fence between cinnamon Teddy Grahams and potentially churro mixed with something else." Ding ding! Her instincts were right: the winner is churro.

Oreo released several clues on social media, and if your investigative skills also led you to the classic Mexican fried cinnamon dessert, you had the opportunity to win big. Each correct guess submitted to mysteryoreo.com was eligible to win the grand prize of $50,000. The taste-test competition ended in November and the randomly drawn winner was notified directly before the announcement. Since the news just dropped today, we're expecting to see the new the Churro Oreos to replace the Mystery Flavor packages in stores soon. Oreo has a store locator that can help you find where to grab a package.

We've loved keeping up with Oreo since they started experimenting with unique flavors, and this year's newest additions proved there's no end in sight. Here's a recap some of the new flavors you can add to your must-try list until the next flavor arrives.

Peppermint Bark Oreos

Peppermint Bark Oreos, which were first introduced as a new flavor last year, are back to spread holiday cheer. Oreo went ahead and released the Peppermint Bark Oreos in late October, so we've had plenty of time to munch on this wintry twist on the classic cookie.

Oreo Thins Latte

In June, Oreo added a new flavor to their permanent cookie collection. Latte-flavored Oreo Thins feature the same chocolate cookie exterior with latte crème inside. Unlike most of their flavor collections, this one will be around indefinitely, so it's gotta be good.

Maple Crème Oreos

To help us transition from summer to fall, the Maple Crème Oreo arrived late August. It has two golden Oreo cookies and maple-flavored crème inside. Sandwiching one of our favorite fall flavors between two cookies, genius! Since this is a limited-edition flavor, these may be harder to find, but we're hoping for their return next year.

Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos

Fans of mint chocolate chip ice cream were happy to see it in Oreo form this summer. It made its debut in mid-July, featuring two layers of crème—mint and chocolate with chocolate chips.

There's been no shortage of new Oreos to snack on this year, and with the mystery-solved Churro, Maple Créme, and Peppermint Bark Oreos, the deliciousness is continuing into the winter. A new Oreo flavor is never too far away, so we're sure even more delectable cookies will pop up soon. For now, keep an eye out for these limited edition treats, and we'll let you know as soon as we hear which cookie is coming next.