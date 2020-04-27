10 New Shows Will Air on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

Since Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were creating their own TV network in 2018, Fixer Upper fans have been eagerly awaiting details on the home renovation stars' return to the small screen. Although the launch date of Magnolia Network has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we just learned exciting new details about the cable channel's lineup.

Chip and Jo offered a sneak peek of the network's 10 new series during a four-hour preview special called Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead, which aired on DIY Network yesterday. Spanning a wide range of topics, including cooking, gardening, entrepreneurship, and home renovation and design, the shows will focus on individuals and families living passionate, authentic lives.

"We wanted to make sure that families found this as a time where they could come together and enjoy programming that left them feeling encouraged and inspired," Joanna said during the special. Along with the complete library of Fixer Upper episodes, the following new shows will air on the Magnolia Network:

Bespoke Kitchens highlights the England-based team at deVOL Kitchens as they design dream cooking spaces. Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker, director and creative director for the brand, work together to give new kitchens a timeless lived-in feel. "I always want it to feel like it's not new, like it's always been there," Parker says in the preview.

Family Dinner features celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern as he explores how families across America experience tradition, community, and food around a dinner table.

Growing Floret follows Erin Benzakein, founder of Floret Flower Farm, over a one-year period as she and her team turn a 20-acre stretch of damaged land in Washington into an expansion of the sustainable organic flower farm.

Home on the Road​ centers on Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, the husband and wife duo that makes up the band Johnnyswim. The show puts a spotlight on their lives as they tour the country with their two children (and one on the way).

Home Work follows Andy and Candis Meredith, a husband-wife home renovation team, as they work to convert a three-level, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their family of nine.

Inn the Works details the restoration of Oak Knoll Lodge, a former campground from the 1920s in Big Bear, California. Led by the lodge's new owner Lindsey Kurowski, the renovation team includes her sister and two brothers.

Restoration Road features Clint Harp of Harp Design Co., who previously crafted custom furniture for Chip and Jo's Fixer Upper projects. In this new show, Clint travels the country to examine how old structures, including a 270-year-old Pennsylvania inn where George Washington once stayed, were built and restored.

Super Dad follows Taylor Calmus, the actor and DIYer behind the YouTube channel Dude Dad, and his team of builders as they help dads become heroes by bringing inspired ideas, such as backyard playhouses, to life for their kids.

The Fieldhouse stars former football player Justin Bane, whose NFL dreams were cut short after a serious injury. Along with his wife, Annie, Justin now runs The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas, where he serves his community by motivating others in their fitness journeys. The show details how he overcame life obstacles, including poverty and injury, to build a new reality helping others.

The Lost Kitchen is the name of a Freeport, Maine, restaurant where owner Erin French and her all-women staff, all of whom had no prior culinary training, hand-pick dinner reservations through written postcards. "People are coming from all over the country with big expectations of having the best meal of their lives," French said during the sneak peek. The series details the unique way she runs the farm-to-table establishment in her hometown.

Magnolia Network was originally scheduled to launch October 4, and a new launch date has not yet been announced. Set to replace Discovery's DIY Network, the channel builds upon the Gaines's widespread success since their start on HGTV in 2013. As Chip says during the special, "Fixer Upper is where we had been, but where we are going is the future."