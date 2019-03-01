This Eco-Friendly Laundry Egg Washes Your Clothes Without Detergent

We know Easter is coming up, but right now, we have our eyes on an entirely different kind of egg—one that goes into your washing machine.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Ecoegg.

We're all for products that make laundry day easier, and here's one more to add to that list: The Ecoegg Laundry Egg. It's a colorful egg-shaped vessel that's engineered to replace your go-to liquid or powder detergent. Each egg is filled with natural mineral pellets that gently lift dirt and odor from laundry. Just add the Egg to your washing machine before closing the lid, and it's business as usual.

Like any garment with a particularly stubborn stain, you may need to use a pre-wash treatment in addition to the Egg's cleaning powers. It's also important to note that the Egg isn't meant for the dryer; after the wash cycle is complete, remove it from the machine and let air-dry.

Besides being cute (and preventing the messy spills that often accompany powder and liquid detergents), the Laundry Egg has another cool thing going for it: longevity. It's designed to to withstand 720 washes—so if your family goes through four loads of laundry a week, one egg should last more than three years.

The product comes in two sizes—a small one that lasts 210 washes and costs $22.07, and the large egg, mentioned above, which lasts for 720 washes and costs $34.95. The pellets will dissolve over time; the instructions recommend opening the Egg and replenishing its pellets after about 72 washes (replacement packets come with the Egg).

The Laundry Egg is dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic (it was given the Allergy-Friendly Product award by Allergy UK), meaning its especially gentle on sensitive skin. It's a more environmentally-friendly cleaning solution too, thanks to its chemical-free makeup and recyclable nature. Sounds like a win-win to us.

We certainly think it’s worth a shot—and we won’t have to add detergent to the grocery list for up to three years!