Attention, Smartphone Users: New Emojis Are Coming

Emojis have completely changed the way we communicate through text messages. According to Wired, the first emojis released in 1999 were quite simple, but now, they've evolved to a whole library of different cartoonish characters. Although there are already 3,178 emojis available, more than 100 new ones are coming to your smartphone this year.

Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that implements computer standards around the world and also releases new emojis, announced the news on Wednesday. Emojipedia, a voting member of the Unicode Consortium, revealed how the new emojis will look.

There is a total of 117 new emojis, and we're pleased with the variety, including several new foods. You'll soon be able to send a trio of blueberries, an olive, a green bell pepper, a flatbread, and a tamale to your foodie friends. Another couple of new options we're particularly interested in is the potted plant and the beetle, though we don't recommend sending a message with those together.

The new symbols will debut in the Emoji 13.0 release later this year. However, that's not when you'll see them on your phone's keyboard. After the initial release, which is set for March, manufacturers (such as Apple and Microsoft) will then implement them into software updates. CNN reports smartphone users will likely be able to use them sometime in the fall.

If the new update doesn't have what you're looking for, or if you have a genius idea for a new symbol, you can actually submit an emoji proposal. Just head to the Unicode website to read the requirements and fill out a form.

In the meantime, you'll just have to send your texts with one of the thousands of emojis at your fingertips.