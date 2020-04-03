This New Craft Line Is All About Girl Power: 6 Things to Add to Your Cart Right Now

If you’ve found yourself looking for an extra bit of positivity over the last few weeks, we have good news for you: A new line of encouraging cards, stickers, buttons and other accessories is launching at Joann this weekend, and you can order them all online. The line, which is filled with encouraging quotes and all things pink, brought to us by craft extraordinaire Amber Kemp-Gerstel of the popular craft blog Damask Love (which has almost 70,000 Instagram followers!). If you don’t already know and love her, you catch up on Kemp-Gerstel's season of NBC’s Making It and tune in to her hosted show, Disney Family Sundays, a new weekly series on Disney+.

Her mission is to make crafting attainable for everyone, and the new GRL PWR collection from Joann does just that. "GRL PWR is by far my proudest offering to the crafting community," she told me. "I'm passionate about diversity and representation and I'm proud to bring that in the form of trendy, colorful crafting products. I truly believe that we should we see our likeness in the products we buy, even when those products are for crafting."

No crazy craft skills necessary here: Use her stickers and washi tape to dress up notes and journals, or grab a pack of her adorable note cards and adhesive buttons. Everything in the new line is designed to help you encourage your group of girlfriends (and yourself!) by celebrating the strength of women everywhere. "When developing GRL PWR, it was very important to me that we represent women in powerful, fun roles," Kemp-Gerstel said. "My hope is that GRL PWR encourages young women and adult women both, to get creative and empower themselves and each other."

So while you’re social distancing, spend a few minutes decorating some snail mail to send out to your gal pals to encourage them and brighten their day. The collection launches April 5 on the Joann site, and will also be available at select Joann stores. Here are a few of my favorite products from the line that I can’t wait to use.