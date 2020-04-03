This New Craft Line Is All About Girl Power: 6 Things to Add to Your Cart Right Now
Use these cards and supplies to send an encouraging note to a friend.
If you’ve found yourself looking for an extra bit of positivity over the last few weeks, we have good news for you: A new line of encouraging cards, stickers, buttons and other accessories is launching at Joann this weekend, and you can order them all online. The line, which is filled with encouraging quotes and all things pink, brought to us by craft extraordinaire Amber Kemp-Gerstel of the popular craft blog Damask Love (which has almost 70,000 Instagram followers!). If you don’t already know and love her, you catch up on Kemp-Gerstel's season of NBC’s Making It and tune in to her hosted show, Disney Family Sundays, a new weekly series on Disney+.
Her mission is to make crafting attainable for everyone, and the new GRL PWR collection from Joann does just that. "GRL PWR is by far my proudest offering to the crafting community," she told me. "I'm passionate about diversity and representation and I'm proud to bring that in the form of trendy, colorful crafting products. I truly believe that we should we see our likeness in the products we buy, even when those products are for crafting."
No crazy craft skills necessary here: Use her stickers and washi tape to dress up notes and journals, or grab a pack of her adorable note cards and adhesive buttons. Everything in the new line is designed to help you encourage your group of girlfriends (and yourself!) by celebrating the strength of women everywhere. "When developing GRL PWR, it was very important to me that we represent women in powerful, fun roles," Kemp-Gerstel said. "My hope is that GRL PWR encourages young women and adult women both, to get creative and empower themselves and each other."
So while you’re social distancing, spend a few minutes decorating some snail mail to send out to your gal pals to encourage them and brighten their day. The collection launches April 5 on the Joann site, and will also be available at select Joann stores. Here are a few of my favorite products from the line that I can’t wait to use.
Encouragement Cards
These encouraging notes are my favorite part of the new line. The cards come as one 12 by 12.5-inch sheet (it retails for $0.99), so you can easily add them all to your cart at once. Then, just cut across the straight lines to create your own mini cards. Include a few in your next 'thinking of you' card to a friend or hang the designs somewhere you'll see them every day (like on the fridge or at your desk) to give yourself a daily dose of encouragement.
Badges and Flair
Add a dose of girl power to cards or notebooks (or really any flat surface) with these adhesive buttons. A package of ten is just $5.99, and each one carries its own illustration or encouraging quote.
Greeting Cards
I've been sending a lot of snail mail recently, and these fun cards are the perfect way to keep in touch with all your gal pals. Choose a bright card, write a note, and pop one in the mail to send some encouragement to a friend (keep in mind that square envelopes need more postage). Each card measures just over 4 inches square and a pack of 20 cards with matching envelopes is just $4.99.
Patterned Papers
If you're doing any scrapbooking or memory keeping while you practice social distancing, order a pack of these brightly patterned pages. Each 12-inch square page is double-sided, heavy weight, and acid-free and is just $0.99 per page.
Office Essentials
Another thing I'll be ordering is this pack of gold hand-shaped paper clips. This fun twist on an office essential retails for $3.99 and comes with the four designs pictured: The hand shapes are in the "rock on" sign, fingers crossed, a peace sign, and a high five. Use them to dress up your important papers or use one to keep your place in your yearly planner.
Comments