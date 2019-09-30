With the Thanksgiving feast consumed, we’re looking forward to the candy we will be enjoying for Christmas this year (and all month long if we're being honest). After all, 2018 was a great year for holiday candy lovers—Hershey’s Kisses released their first new flavor in a decade with Hot Cocoa Kisses, Oreo released cookie-flavored candy canes, and Reese’s made all our sweet dreams come true with a peanut butter cup-filled Advent calendar. Finally, the wait to see what candies 2019 has in store for us is over.

Andes Creme De Menthe Mints Christmas Tree Candy Bars

When you think Andes mints you typically think of the candy you steal some extra pieces of when you leave a restaurant after dinner. Well, the chocolate-mint treat got a festive upgrade to be a sweet addition to every stocking hanging from the mantel. Brought to you by Tootsie Roll Industries, you can order a pack of 24 1-ounce Andes Christmas trees on Amazon to share with all your loved ones or keep to yourself to enjoy after every meal this holiday season. If they sell out again and you don't want to wait for them to be restocked, you can also order them from Tootsie directly.

Brach's Peppermint Candy Corn & Buncha Crunch

Whether you're a fan of the tri-colored candies (or not), candy corn got many flavor makeovers in recent years. The newest take from Brach's is a wintry classic combo of chocolate and peppermint that combines minty candy corn with milk chocolate Buncha Crunch. So far we've only spotted them online at All City Candy for $3.50 per 8 bag, but we're hoping to see them on the store shelves soon.

Reese's Peanut Butter Holiday Lights

Reese's recently launched its first new holiday shape in 20 years, Mystery Shapes, which the BHG.com editors thought to be comprised of a snowman, a bell, and either a stocking or Santa's boot. Now the company is releasing another new peanut putter product whose shape is much more obvious: holiday lights. The festive candies, which are sold in packs of four at grocery stores and retailers like Walgreens for $3.99, are milk chocolate shells stuffed with peanut butter crème. We think they'd be a yummy stocking stuffer for anyone who loves the unbeatable combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

Hershey's Dipped Pretzels White Crème With Nonpareils

If you're in the mood for a little salt with your sweet, grab a bag of these pretzels. Each package contains 7.5 ounces of miniature pretzels that are dipped in white crème and sprinkled with red and green nonpareils. The bags are currently available in grocery stores nationwide, and retail for $3.49 per pack. The bite-size snack didn't last long when we sampled them, so you might want to go ahead and buy a few bags at a time.

Hershey's Holiday Mix & Mingle Tin

The mix and mingle tin has something for every type of sweet tooth, including Cookies and Crème Drops, candy-coated milk chocolates, Whoppers, and mini pretzels. The tins cost $7.99 each and are now available in grocery stores. (However, you might not see them on the shelves until after Halloween.) The mix would make for a tasty snack for friends and family to enjoy before Christmas dinner, and the red and black buffalo check packaging is pretty enough to set out with your other holiday decorations.

Pepperidge Farm Toy Soldier Cookies

For the first time in 10 years, Pepperidge Farm is launching a new holiday cookie: a cinnamon and brown sugar spiced shortbread that's stamped with a saluting toy solider. The Christmas cookie pays tribute to the Radio City Rockette's iconic "Parade of the Wooden Soldier" number in their Christmas Spectacular show. We at BHG.com were able to try the cookies, and everyone agreed they're delicious. The treats are a cross between a buttery shortbread and a snickerdoodle, and putting them together in one delicious recipe was a brilliant idea. Each package comes with 18 cookies and will be available in late October in grocery stores nationwide for $3.89 per pack.

Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats

M&M’s might have claimed the first new Halloween candy announcement of the year, but Kit Kat is the first to give us a sneak peek of their holiday treats. We’ve already enjoyed snacking on new Dark Chocolate Mint Kit Kats and Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, but now we’ve got a new flavor to look for on store shelves. According to Hershey, Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kats will be arriving via Santa’s sleigh this year, and we can’t wait to try them. While peppermint and hot cocoa are trusted flavors for Christmas candies, 2019 might be the year that cinnamon finally breaks through as a favorite.

Based on the packaging, it looks like the sweet cinnamon flavor will be added to the crunchy wafers, and the creamy chocolate coating will stay the same. There’s also a picture of a cinnamon roll on the bag, which might hint at the flavor Kit Kat is going for. You’ll be able to find them in grocery stores and wherever you normally buy Kit Kats during the holiday season. You can currently buy a 7.5-ounce bag at Walgreens for $4.99. They're available in 7.5-oz. and 9-oz. bags as mini Kit Kats—the perfect size for stocking stuffers or attaching to the outside of a package.

If you find yourself checking out the Christmas aisle as the holiday season begins to come to life, keep an eye out for other new peppermint, cinnamon, and hot cocoa-flavored treats. We'll be scouting the shelves for new candy cane flavors, too.

