The newest addition in Netflix's lineup of original content is arriving just in time for Valentine's Day. Grab your chocolates and your wine—Netflix will release Dating Around, a speed-dating show, on the holiday itself. We've also included two other Netflix dating shows you can binge now while you wait for the premier.

Dating Around

Dating Around is Netflix's new reality dating show. It focuses on one person per episode who goes on five blind dates, and then has to choose who gets a second date. We're expecting six episodes total, so it is (theoretically) possible to watch the whole season on Valentine's Day—or you can watch just one episode before you head out on your own date night.

Back with the Ex

The first season of Back with the Ex is available for streaming ahead of Valentine's Day. The show gives four exes the chance to reignite their previous romance. There's seven episodes lasting less than an hour each, so you could easily watch the entire season in no time. The show takes place in Australia (with bonus trips to Paris, because why not!) and features four couples of varying ages, each with their own baggage. If you like Australian accents, will-they-won't-they tension, and reuniting with "the one that got away," you'll like this show.

Rea(L)ove

This competitive reality TV show from Japan is a little scandalous and a little romantic. With nine 40-minute episodes, Rea(L)ove is easily binge-worthy. Each of the 18 contestants has arrived with a secret, and it takes until the very last episode to reveal them all. But don't worry, they're all there 'for the right reasons'—to fall in love.