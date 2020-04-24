Netflix’s Latest Reality Show Is Just Like 'Great British Bake-Off,' But With Flowers

Looking for something new to bingewatch? Netflix is about to launch The Big Flower Fight with the same light-hearted, competitive spirit as The Great British Bake-Off, but featuring professional floral designers and their jaw-dropping creations instead. Watching a fun, friendly reality competition is one of my favorite ways to unwind, and I'm always amazed at the stunning displays florists can create with just a few flowers and leaves. So, I’m counting down the days until the show premieres on May 18.

The eight-episode series will feature 10 teams facing off to create the best, most beautiful flower arrangements and displays. Hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, with famed florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht serving as head judge, the series is sure to be as light-hearted and easy-going as Bake-Off.

The teams include pairs of experts in floral design, such as garden designers, sculptors, and florists. Similar to Bake-Off and other Netflix reality shows like Nailed It!, each episode will present the teams with a new theme and challenge to impress Griffith-VanderYacht and a weekly guest judge. According to Deadline, the show also pushes contestants to consider conservation as they create their displays, such as using plants that support pollinators.

One team will be eliminated each episode until we’re left with the first-ever winners of The Big Flower Fight. And their hard work will earn a huge reward; the winning team will get to see one of their creations on display at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, one of the most famous botanical gardens in the world. Talk about some serious bragging rights!

If you can’t wait until mid-May, you can start getting into the spirit right now by heading out to your own garden. You don’t need to be a professional florist to enjoy your own daffodils and tulips (which should be blooming now!) or work on a new flower bed to plant more powerhouse perennials. Then, when The Big Flower Fight premieres, you can have your own display nearby in a vase or growing right outside in your yard.