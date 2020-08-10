Nespresso Machines Are on Sale for More Than Half Off at Williams Sonoma

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As someone who's spent plenty of their income on Starbucks, I can attest to the deliciousness of a fresh cup of java from your favorite coffee shop. However, I also don't enjoy spending a good chunk of my paycheck on my daily caffeine fix. But thanks to Nespresso's range of coffee makers, you can have a café-quality cup of joe right in your kitchen. (You don't even have to get out off your pajamas to get it, either.) Even better: you can now score a Nespresso coffee maker for more than half off at Williams Sonoma.

There are a handful of models to choose from, but let's start with one of the best deals for beginners, the Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium by Breville, $110 (was $255). It features a large 37 fluid-ounce water tank that's removable for easy cleaning. It can make cups of coffee in five sizes, ranging from 0.7 to 17 ounces in size, and the device heats up in just 20 seconds. The energy-efficient appliance also turns off automatically after two minutes. If you love lattes, you'll want to check out the Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium by Breville with Aeroccino, $160 (was $330). It has the same features but also includes a milk frother to make even more drinks.

For the coffee connoisseur, consider the Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine by Breville, $600 (was $900). It's basically like having a barista in your home. The machine comes with pre-programmed beverage options, including espresso, flat white, cappuccino, café latte, latte macchiato, ristretto, lungo, and hot milk. It heats up in just three seconds and has a built-in milk frothing system. The appliance is available in black, blue, gray, and stainless steel.

