This Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Half Off on Amazon Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Today only, you can get the single-serve Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker for $115. (It usually retails for $233.) The small appliance can make coffee or espresso in five sizes and comes with 30 coffee capsules in dark and medium roasts. It measures 9 x 13 x 13 inches, which means it won't take up too much space on your counter. It features a 1.7-liter rotating water tank that you can position on the side or in the back, making it easy to adjust to fit your kitchen. Plus, it takes just 20 to 25 seconds to heat up, so you can have your favorite coffee beverage at a moment's notice.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

I'm not the only one who loves the Nespresso—the coffee maker has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 800 people. "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine," one person writes. "Machine is easy to use and makes fantastic coffee [and] espresso," another buyer adds.