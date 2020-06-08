This Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Half Off on Amazon Today
It has a nearly perfect five-star rating from more than 800 buyers.
As someone who is vocal about their love of Starbucks, I don't mind splurging on a cup of coffee. However, making my own brew at home is much more affordable. A few years ago, I received a Nespresso machine, and now I recommend it to anyone searching for a new coffee maker. And right now, it's on sale on Amazon for half off.
Today only, you can get the single-serve Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker for $115. (It usually retails for $233.) The small appliance can make coffee or espresso in five sizes and comes with 30 coffee capsules in dark and medium roasts. It measures 9 x 13 x 13 inches, which means it won't take up too much space on your counter. It features a 1.7-liter rotating water tank that you can position on the side or in the back, making it easy to adjust to fit your kitchen. Plus, it takes just 20 to 25 seconds to heat up, so you can have your favorite coffee beverage at a moment's notice.
Buy It: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $115 (was $233), Amazon
I'm not the only one who loves the Nespresso—the coffee maker has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 800 people. "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine," one person writes. "Machine is easy to use and makes fantastic coffee [and] espresso," another buyer adds.
After you go through the coffee capsules that come with the machine, you can buy more on Amazon. They cost about $1 per capsule, and also come in variety packs so you can see flavors and varieties you like best. My personal favorite is the Melozio medium roast pods. They're strong enough to give me a boost in the morning, but not bitter, and I can enjoy my cup without any cream, milk, or sugar.
