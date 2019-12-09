Nobody does Christmas like Clark W. Griswold—and this year, you can celebrate the season with a good ol’ fashioned Griswold family outing. And no, we’re not talking about hiking out to the middle of nowhere to chop down your own tree. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,’ most AMC theaters across the country are hosting special movie viewings, and tickets are only $5.

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation’ first hit the box office on December 1, 1989, and has since become a classic holiday staple. The film portrays Clark and Ellen Griswold (played by Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo) as they prepare for Christmas with a house full of relatives and chaos.

Image zoom Archive Photos, Stringer / Getty Images

Three decades later, we can’t celebrate Christmas without watching Aunt Bethany say the Pledge of Allegiance at Christmas dinner, or watch Clark and Rusty attempt to untangle the Christmas lights. And while the chance to see Uncle Eddie’s camper on the big screen is reason enough to go to the theater, we’ve also heard that the first viewers at some screenings received special AMC Christmas ornaments to mark the occasion. To watch the holiday magic (and disfunction) unfold, find a participating theater on AMC’s website and purchase tickets online. The special viewings run December 5 through December 12. When Margo Chester asks her husband, “And why is the carpet all wet, Todd?” we’re willing to bet the entire theater will respond “I don’t know, Margo!” in unison.

Grab your best ugly Christmas sweater and take your holiday crew to a participating theater to join the jolliest bunch of movie-goers this side of the nuthouse.