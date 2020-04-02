Museums Are Taking Over Social Media By Sending One Another Virtual Bouquets

Over the last few weeks, many of us have adopted new methods of communication to virtually communicate with our loved ones. Recently, art museums from around the world starting sending each other photos of famous works of art featuring flowers. It all began on March 24, according to artnet News, with the New-York Historical Society and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden. The New-York Historical Society sent a virtual bouquet via Twitter to The Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Renwick Gallery. The tweet reads, "Dear @americanart, we wanted to brighten your day with these apple blossoms by American painter Martin Johnson Heade. We hope this #MuseumBouquet makes you smile today!" with a photo of the painting.

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden uploaded an Andy Warhol painting to the Tate Modern in the United Kingdom. "Sending you a little cheer, @Tate #MuseumBouquet," their tweet notes.

From there, the #MuseumBouquet took off with establishments from all over the world uploading flower-filled artwork. The Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney posted a tweet to the Queensland Art Gallery. "Dear @QAGOMA, please accept this #MuseumBouquet on behalf of everyone here. It's Nora Heysen's Spring flowers 1938, and while it doesn't quite match the current season, it matches our hopes for new and bright connections blossoming through the dark."

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago sent its neighbors at the Field Museum an image of Flowers, Flowers, Flowers by artist Takashi Murakami. The Field Museum paid it forward with a tweet to the Biodiversity Heritage Library with an illustration by Anne Pratt and a poem. "Dear @BioDivLibrary, Roses are red, Violets are blue, Your collections are Hundred points symbol, And we Blue heart you! #MuseumBouquet."

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City changed it up a bit by sharing a photo of Puppy by Jeff Koons, which is a giant West highland terrier covered in bedding plants. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum sent it to a handful of other museums in New York with the note, "We can’t wait to visit you all again soon!"

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston also did something different by sharing a photo of a pair of intricate floral sconces from the Little Salon. The museum tweeted the decor to the MassArt Art Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts, both in Boston. "Just taking a little time today to send a #MuseumBouquet to our friends and neighbors at @maamboston and @mfaboston!"

The posts are the latest way these institutions and other establishments are engaging with the public while they're closed due to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Many museums are featuring their work online (free of charge), and zoos and aquariums are also showcasing their exhibits on the web. The virtual bouquets of flowers and are a wonderful reminder that we can still show someone we're thinking of them, even if we can't be there physically.