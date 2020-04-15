Deliver a Houseplant to Mom's Door for the Perfect Mother's Day Surprise

For most of us, Mother's Day will look a little different this year. Cards sent in the mail will replace hand-delivered gifts with a hug and a virtual brunch might take the place of an in-person get-together. However, your mom still deserves a thoughtful gift that will make her smile. One foolproof way to do that is with the Mother's Day houseplant collection from Bloomscape, which includes three new varieties launched just in time for May 10.

Not only will a vibrant houseplant brighten up her home, but indoor greenery can also help boost her mental and physical well-being. Studies show that taking care of houseplants can improve your mood and reduce stress and anxiety, which makes this a perfect gift during these troubled times. Even better, you can shop online and get these pretty plants delivered straight to Mom's door (with free shipping on orders over $50).

Carefully packed in an upright box, each Bloomscape plant arrives fully grown and ready to display with a pot and matching saucer. It also comes with an instruction card with detailed care tips for the specific variety. Plus, it's a gift you can feel good about giving because the pots are made from up to 80% recycled plastic, some of which is harvested from oceans.

And if your mom lacks a green thumb, she can always turn to Bloomscape's resident gardening expert "Plant Mom," a real person (and the company founder's own mother) named Joyce Mast who can answer all her plant care questions. If the plant dies within 30 days, the company will even replace it for free. Bloomscape recommends ordering 10-12 days in advance of Mother's Day to make sure your plant arrives in time. Consider one of these new varieties for a gift guaranteed to make Mom smile.

Orchid Phalaenopsis

Perfect for brand-new plant parents, Phalaenopsis orchids (also called moth orchids) offer low-maintenance care and long-lasting blooms. This pet-friendly plant will thrive in bright, indirect light with a little added moisture from a pebble tray or humidifier. This orchid plant reaches 16-20 inches tall and includes a multi-colored terrazzo pot with geometric cutouts.

Polka Dot Begonia

This begonia variety gets its name from its white-spotted triangular leaves, which some say resemble angel wings. Red undersides give the leaves an unexpected splash of color. This 16- to 19-inch-tall plant is available in four pots colors (stone, clay, charcoal, and indigo), so you can pick the color that suits Mom best. Easy-care polka dot begonias appreciate bright, indirect light and added humidity from a pebble tray.

String of Succulent Collection

Kickstart Mom's houseplant collection with this fun trio of trailing succulents. The combo includes string of pearls, string of pickles, and string of bananas, which all feature uniquely shaped leaves that spill over the pot. These drought-tolerant plants need only bright light and occasional watering, so they're perfect for the forgetful gardener. The pots are 4 inches in diameter and come in three color choices including basalt, alabaster, and terra-cotta.

If none of these varieties seem quite right for Mom, you can browse Bloomscape's wide houseplant collection and filter by categories including size, care difficulty, light level, and pet-friendliness to find her perfect plant. Make Mom a plant parent this Mother's Day with a gift that keeps on growing.