These Are the Most Popular Jelly Bean Flavors in Every State
The top flavors were determined by compiling 11 years of data and input from more than 12,000 consumers.
Easter is a big day for jelly beans—and this year, Easter and National Jelly Bean Day fall on back-to-back days. Whether you're filling Easter eggs with the sugary treat or making one of these jelly bean desserts, chances are you'll be munching on a handful of flavored beans this season. With more than 200 available jelly bean flavors, the experts at Candystore.com conducted a study to find the most popular flavors across America so you'll know exactly which ones to pick up for this year's celebrations. They looked at 11 years of candy sales data and the survey results from more than 12,000 consumers to find out the most popular flavors in each state, as well as the top flavors across the whole country.
Candystore.com compiled their data into an interactive map that displays the first, second, and third most popular candies in every state—and a few of the results surprised us! We were also interested to learn the top flavors nationwide because last week our staff taste-tested 15 kinds of jelly beans in preparation for Easter and we wanted to compare results. Spoiler alert: Our favorite and least favorite flavors are on the top five list! To see the full ranking, check out the results on Candystore.com’s website.
Top 5 flavors in America
5. Watermelon
Most popular in states like Oregon, Wisconsin, and Alabama, watermelon jelly beans made the top five list for the second year in a row—although it fell from last year’s number four spot. We’re curious to see if this flavor is popular enough to keep a spot in the top five next year, or if it’ll be replaced by juicy pear, which follows close behind at number six on the list.
4. Cherry
Cherry jelly beans were the most popular flavor in the country for over 20 years, before dropping to fifth place in last year’s rankings. This year, the fruity flavor is up one spot, reclaiming the title of most popular fruity flavor in the country (which was previously held by watermelon).
3. Black Licorice
Black licorice was the number one jelly bean flavor in the country in 2017, which means America may be losing their liking for them. This is one of the most controversial jelly bean flavors, but since they’re number three in the country, it looks like plenty of people are still reaching for them.
2. Cinnamon
Candystore.com reports that spicy flavors are on the rise this year among all candy types, so it’s not surprising that cinnamon jelly beans rose one spot from last year’s rankings to claim the title of second-most popular in the country.
1. Buttered Popcorn
This is the second year in a row that Buttered Popcorn has landed the top spot in the country (and it’s one of our favorites, too). Last year, Buttered Popcorn knocked Black Licorice out of the number one position, and the data shows it’s here to stay.
Most Popular Jelly Beans by State
Alabama: Watermelon
Alaska: Black Licorice
Arizona: Cinnamon
Arkansas: Buttered Popcorn
California: Buttered Popcorn
Colorado: Black Licorice
Connecticut: Buttered Popcorn
Delaware: Cinnamon
Florida: Juicy Pear
Georgia: Buttered Popcorn
Hawaii: Watermelon
Idaho: Orange
Illinois: Chocolate
Indiana: Blueberry
Iowa: Cherry
Kansas: Cinnamon
Kentucky: Cinnamon
Louisiana: Pink Strawberry
Maine: Green Apple
Maryland: Root Beer
Massachusetts: Coconut
Michigan: Buttered Popcorn
Minnesota: Black Licorice
Mississippi: Green Apple
Missouri: Buttered Popcorn
Montana: Cotton Candy
Nebraska: Cherry
Nevada: Cinnamon
New Hampshire: Juicy Pear
New Jersey: Black Licorice
New Mexico: Cherry
New York: Sour
North Carolina: Cinnamon
North Dakota: Cinnamon
Ohio: Black Licorice
Oklahoma: Green Apple
Oregon: Watermelon
Pennsylvania: Blueberry
Rhode Island: Blueberry
South Carolina: Cherry
South Dakota: Cinnamon
Tennessee: Black Licorice
Texas: Buttered Popcorn
Utah: Cherry
Vermont: Juicy Pear
Virginia: Cinnamon
Washington: Juicy Pear
West Virginia: Blueberry
Wisconsin: Watermelon
Wyoming: Cinnamon
