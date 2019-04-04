These Are the Most Popular Jelly Bean Flavors in Every State

Easter is a big day for jelly beans—and this year, Easter and National Jelly Bean Day fall on back-to-back days. Whether you're filling Easter eggs with the sugary treat or making one of these jelly bean desserts, chances are you'll be munching on a handful of flavored beans this season. With more than 200 available jelly bean flavors, the experts at Candystore.com conducted a study to find the most popular flavors across America so you'll know exactly which ones to pick up for this year's celebrations. They looked at 11 years of candy sales data and the survey results from more than 12,000 consumers to find out the most popular flavors in each state, as well as the top flavors across the whole country.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Candystore.com

Candystore.com compiled their data into an interactive map that displays the first, second, and third most popular candies in every state—and a few of the results surprised us! We were also interested to learn the top flavors nationwide because last week our staff taste-tested 15 kinds of jelly beans in preparation for Easter and we wanted to compare results. Spoiler alert: Our favorite and least favorite flavors are on the top five list! To see the full ranking, check out the results on Candystore.com’s website.

Top 5 flavors in America

5. Watermelon

Most popular in states like Oregon, Wisconsin, and Alabama, watermelon jelly beans made the top five list for the second year in a row—although it fell from last year’s number four spot. We’re curious to see if this flavor is popular enough to keep a spot in the top five next year, or if it’ll be replaced by juicy pear, which follows close behind at number six on the list.

4. Cherry

Cherry jelly beans were the most popular flavor in the country for over 20 years, before dropping to fifth place in last year’s rankings. This year, the fruity flavor is up one spot, reclaiming the title of most popular fruity flavor in the country (which was previously held by watermelon).

3. Black Licorice

Black licorice was the number one jelly bean flavor in the country in 2017, which means America may be losing their liking for them. This is one of the most controversial jelly bean flavors, but since they’re number three in the country, it looks like plenty of people are still reaching for them.

2. Cinnamon

Candystore.com reports that spicy flavors are on the rise this year among all candy types, so it’s not surprising that cinnamon jelly beans rose one spot from last year’s rankings to claim the title of second-most popular in the country.

1. Buttered Popcorn

This is the second year in a row that Buttered Popcorn has landed the top spot in the country (and it’s one of our favorites, too). Last year, Buttered Popcorn knocked Black Licorice out of the number one position, and the data shows it’s here to stay.

Most Popular Jelly Beans by State

Alabama: Watermelon

Alaska: Black Licorice

Arizona: Cinnamon

Arkansas: Buttered Popcorn

California: Buttered Popcorn

Colorado: Black Licorice

Connecticut: Buttered Popcorn

Delaware: Cinnamon

Florida: Juicy Pear

Georgia: Buttered Popcorn

Hawaii: Watermelon

Idaho: Orange

Illinois: Chocolate

Indiana: Blueberry

Iowa: Cherry

Kansas: Cinnamon

Kentucky: Cinnamon

Louisiana: Pink Strawberry

Maine: Green Apple

Maryland: Root Beer

Massachusetts: Coconut

Michigan: Buttered Popcorn

Minnesota: Black Licorice

Mississippi: Green Apple

Missouri: Buttered Popcorn

Montana: Cotton Candy

Nebraska: Cherry

Nevada: Cinnamon

New Hampshire: Juicy Pear

New Jersey: Black Licorice

New Mexico: Cherry

New York: Sour

North Carolina: Cinnamon

North Dakota: Cinnamon

Ohio: Black Licorice

Oklahoma: Green Apple

Oregon: Watermelon

Pennsylvania: Blueberry

Rhode Island: Blueberry

South Carolina: Cherry

South Dakota: Cinnamon

Tennessee: Black Licorice

Texas: Buttered Popcorn

Utah: Cherry

Vermont: Juicy Pear

Virginia: Cinnamon

Washington: Juicy Pear

West Virginia: Blueberry

Wisconsin: Watermelon