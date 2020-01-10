Between messy countertops, cluttered closets, dirty dishes in the sink, and floors that need vacuuming, your cleaning to-do list can sometimes feel never-ending. So what's the harm in putting off a few duties until tomorrow?

As it turns out, procrastinating on those cleaning tasks may have more serious consequences than simply creating more work for your future self. A messy home could actually be a cause of sleeping troubles, according to a survey conducted by CPAP, a sleep therapy product company.

The poll asked 1,000 Americans about how their cleaning habits affect their quality of sleep—and the results make a great case for sticking to a regular cleaning schedule. While only 26% of self-described "messy" individuals reported feeling satisfied with their sleep, habitually clean people were about twice as likely to get good quality z's.

As for what cleanliness has to do with sleep, mess-induced stress may be to blame for some bedtime troubles. The majority of survey respondents (including about 80% of clean people and over half of messy individuals) said they feel anxious when their homes are untidy.

"A clean space tells our minds that we have nothing to worry about and can therefore drift peacefully into good restorative sleep," says Christine Lawler, the sleep expert behind The Peaceful Sleeper. "When we're surrounded by messes, then everything feels chaotic and it's harder for our brains to shut off. We're biologically wired to produce chemicals to keep us awake if we're surrounded by chaos."

To turn your bedroom into the ideal sleeping environment, Lawler suggests focusing on the areas directly around the bed. "The best things you can do are to tidy up your nightstand, the floor by your bed, and whatever furniture you have that is across from your bed," she says.

Apart from clearing clutter, other housekeeping tasks, like washing your sheets regularly and making your bed each day, may also help you rest easier. Though it's not necessarily a cure-all for every sleep issue, a clean, neatly made bed can make you feel calmer and more in control, Lawler says, which helps the brain associate your bed with restfulness.

So the next time you're having trouble sleeping, make like Marie Kondo and try a little tidying up.