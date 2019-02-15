Chelsea Garden Show Announces New Flower in Honor of Meghan Markle

Add a touch of royalty to your garden trellis this year. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has introduced two new clematis varieties in honor of the birth of Prince Louis (Prince William and Dutchess Kate's youngest son) and the induction of Meghan Markle into the royal family. Clematis ‘Meghan’ will make its debut at the Chelsea Flower Show this May, and our flower-loving selves are obsessed.

Dutchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will be present at the show this year, with Meghan’s namesake clematis in the garden and a woodland garden designed by Kate on display. The Chelsea Flower Show is the most famous garden show in the United Kingdom and is well-known across the globe for their high-impact designs that combine hardscaping and landscaping. It has been held in Chelsea since 1912.

Meghan and Louis aren’t the only royals that have clematis variety named after them; Kate, Prince William, and their other two children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte—also have namesake clematis from the RHS. Even Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince Philip each have a flower dedicated to them. Clematis ‘Royal Wedding’ was also introduced in 2018 to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. If you're itching to garden like a royal, you're in luck: you can buy all the royal varieties of this flowering vine from the RHS Plants website.

About the New Varieties

‘Meghan’ Clematis

This variety bears flowers with bold color and eye-catching centers. ‘Meghan’ blooms twice in a year—once in late spring and once in early autumn. The petals are a rich magenta color that fades out to purple on the edges. This beautiful clematis variety should be planted in full- to part-sun.

Buy it: Clematis ‘Meghan,’ $24

‘Prince Louis’ Clematis

The large blooms of the young prince's clematis have violet-blue petals with a white stripe down the center. After its first bloom in early summer, ‘Prince Louis’ produces a second smaller flush of flowers that appear in early fall. Plant this variety in full- to part-shade and give it plenty of space to vine upward.

Buy it: Clematis ‘Prince Louis,’ $24