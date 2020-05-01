Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As you try to safely navigate the aisles while grocery shopping, you might notice the meat department looking a little bare. That's because several of the country's major meat processing plants are either closed or slowing production due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. This week, major meat producer, Tyson Foods, claimed the "food supply chain is breaking.” And according to the USDA's most recent livestock report, beef and pork production are down 25% and 15% respectively. While companies slow production for our safety, families still need to eat. The good news: these delicious dinner options don't involve meat.

Instead of Chicken, Try Tofu

When you think of tofu, you might be thinking of flavorless white soy sponges, but if you cook it right, that's not the case. Tofu tastes great when given the right seasonings. Just like chicken, tofu is surprisingly versatile and will absorb pretty much any flavor or marinade you add to it. Made from soy, this vegetable-based protein comes in different textures, so you can grill with teriyaki flavors, eat in a sandwich, or give it a crunchy coating as you would chicken.

Instead of Ground Beef, Try Beans

Plant-based burgers (think Beyond Meat and Impossible) are trendy, but you don't have to go that route to get the same amount of protein in your next meatless meal. Cooked legumes such as beans, chickpeas, and lentils can be swapped for a lot of ground beef recipes. Buying canned or dried beans instead of meat can also save you money. In addition to protein, beans and legumes are packed with health beneficial fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Skip the beef and put a black bean burger on your bun. Or enjoy beef-free vegetarian chili or lentil-stuffed peppers for dinner.

Instead of Pork, Try Jackfruit

While jackfruit is still young (and not yet sweet), the meaty flesh of the fruit native to Southeast Asian countries can be shredded and cooked just like pulled pork. It also contains a healthy amount of vitamins A, C, and a few B vitamins. Don't worry, you don't have to learn how to cut the gigantic fruit for your barbecue sandwiches. Due to its rise in popularity, you'll likely be able to find canned jackfruit (in water or brine) in the Asian section of your supermarket or specialty grocers. The produce sections of many grocery stores also offer ready-to-cook packages of jackfruit that are already marinated.

Instead of Bacon, Try Carrots

Okay, so there's no fooling any bacon lovers when it comes to plant-based meat substitutes. But I did recently try a trending TikTok video recipe that flavors strips of carrots to mimic the smoky flavor of bacon that was actually pretty tasty. soy-based tempeh has a similar taste and texture to bacon and is available in grocery stores.

Instead of Burgers, Try Portobellos

Mushrooms are probably one of the most popular vegetables to replace meat due to their savory umami flavor and meaty texture. Portobello mushrooms are large enough to eat just like a burger and sturdy enough to be able to throw on the grill without falling apart. If you're not vegetarian and want a different beef-free burger, try a seafood option like salmon or tuna.

For the regular meat-eating family, these alternatives may not seem like they'll compare to your favorite burger. But you might just surprise yourself with how delicious (and filling) a burger made from lentils can be. Try adding a new vegetarian recipe to your meal plan and grab the ingredients the next time you have to make a trip to the store for a high-protein meal without meat.