McDonald’s Is Adding Donut Sticks to Their Menu for a Limited Time

Before you know it, there’ll be a sweet option added to McDonald’s breakfast menu that you can order alongside your hash browns and Egg McMuffins. Yes, the rumors are true—McDonald’s Donut Sticks are coming, and they’ll be here very soon (in less than a week!).

Image zoom

Beginning February 20 at participating restaurants nationwide, you’ll be able to order hot, fresh Donut Sticks to snack on in the morning. According to McDonald’s, the sticks have a soft and doughy inside with a crunchy, golden-brown outside and a sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar. You can order them either by the dozen or by half-dozen (but really, who’s going to be able to stop after six?).

To celebrate their arrival, and because donuts and coffee are practically inseparable, you’ll be able to pair a half-dozen Donut Sticks with a freshly brewed small McCafe coffee for a special price. Make sure you arrive early, though—even though McDonald’s made our dreams come true when they started serving breakfast all day, the Donut Sticks will only be available on the morning breakfast menu, which unfortunately means no Donut Sticks after 10:30 a.m.

Image zoom Image courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald’s first began testing the Donut Sticks at a few restaurants in Illinois in early 2018, and it sounds like they’ll be worth the wait. According to a press release, McDonald’s has spent that year perfecting the Donut Sticks’ shape, dough, and even the amount of cinnamon-sugar used for each order.

If you’re interested in trying them yourself, make sure you do it soon. While the Donut Sticks are set to join the menu on February 20, they’ll only be available for a limited time. But we’re sure you can find an excuse to treat yourself to coffee and Donut Sticks sometime soon, right?

