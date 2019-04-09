If you've watched The Great British Baking Show, you know Mary Berry for her cake-baking prowess, her large collection of stunning blazers, and her attention to detail when it comes to the crunch, snap, and texture of biscuits. Dreams are coming true for Mary Berry fans who have a thing for tea and scones: She's hosting two afternoon tea train rides this May.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Belmond British Pullman Image courtesy of Belmond British Pullman

Join Mary Berry on May 3 or May 4 for a round-trip on the luxury Belmond British Pullman train. This restored art deco-era train features decorative parquet wood walls, crystal light fixtures, and Roaring Twenties-inspired decor. Each tour will board in London and take you on a round trip through Greater London and into the Weald of Kent.

After authoring over 80 best-selling cookbooks and spending over six decades on TV, Mary Barry has become the face of traditional baking. During the four-hour afternoon tea, Mary will answer questions, share baking tips (like how to avoid the dreaded 'soggy bottom' on filled pies), and tell stories from her baking and TV career.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Belmond British Pullman Image courtesy of Belmond British Pullman

You will be greeted with a glass of English sparkling wine as you board and can enjoy a classic British afternoon tea during your tour, along with Mary Berry's favorite sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and scones. You will also receive a surprise gift from Mary before you disembark. Sign yourself up or gift a ticket to your Great British Baking Show-fanatic friend for £300 (about US$395).