Marie Kondo is Going to Tidy an Entire Town on Her New Netflix Show

Marie Kondo became a household name by using her signature KonMari method to help us bring order to our homes and find happiness at work. After conquering cluttered closets and messy desk drawers, she now has a loftier goal in mind: The organizing expert wants to tidy an entire town.

On her new Netflix show, which Newsweek reports is titled Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, the tidying guru will apply her decluttering expertise to "a small town deserving of joy and change," according to an announcement on her Instagram yesterday. And the best part: You can nominate your community for an orderly makeover.

The series, which has yet to announce a release date, is currently accepting nominations via a casting call website, where you can submit a small city "that's ready for a big change and a joyful transformation." The makeover could apply to a mayor's office, local restaurant, fire station, recreational center, school, or other community space deserving of some organizational advice and a dose of cheerfulness.

To nominate your community, you'll need to submit a short video explaining why your town needs tidying up. The online application also asks for details like population, significant historical events, and challenges the community has faced (such as a natural disaster). You can suggest specific spaces that need tidying, as well as "local heroes" that Kondo and her team should be sure to speak to. You must be at least 18 years old and live in the U.S. to enter.

If your hometown could use a makeover, now is your chance to make it happen with help from the queen of tidying herself. In the meantime, don't forget to spark joy in your own home.