Marie Kondo Just Released a Collection with The Container Store and It's a Minimalist's Dream
Get organized in 2021 with these affordable storage finds.
There are many people and places I can't wait to see once the pandemic is over, but the shop I'm most excited to visit is The Container Store. That might sound a little weird, but as someone with a Type A personality, there are few things better than browsing aisle upon aisle of storage solutions. And now, there are even more boxes, bins, and baskets to check out as the retailer teamed up with organization queen Marie Kondo to release a collection of storage products that emulate Kondo's simplistic style.
The Container Store x KonMari collection includes essentials for tidying up your closet, desk, kitchen, and children's rooms. All of the items are in neutral hues and strike a balance of elegant style and hardworking function—no busy prints or bold colors here. We've selected several of our favorite storage products from the lineup so you can kick off the new year in order.
The Container Store x KonMari Collection
Toss those unsightly plastic bags and store your sugar, flour, oats, and other pantry staples in these streamlined ceramic canisters. Complete with bamboo handles, the jars come in three sizes: small (5 inches tall); medium (7 inches tall); and large (10 inches tall). Each one is 6 inches in diameter and hand-wash only. And don't forget your labels!
Buy It: Kitchen Canisters (from $20)
Keep your little one's puzzles, stuffed animals, and books together (well, for a little while, anyway) with this color-block bin. It's made of soft cotton and measures 14 x 11 x 7 inches. The holder is also available in wheat, indigo, and clay.
Buy It: Children's Toy Bin ($20)
The bathroom can be notoriously disorganized. Between towels, shampoos, soaps, and other toiletries, it can be tough to find a place for everything. These rattan bins are perfect for holding all your bathroom backstock. They come in three sizes and are stackable; the two smaller ones conveniently fit across the top of the largest bin.
Buy It: Rattan Storage Baskets (from $30)
The deadline to file your tax returns is a few months away, but the earlier you get everything in order, the easier the process. These bamboo organizers are perfect for sorting all your important documents, or maybe your issues of Better Homes & Gardens. The paper organizer measures 12 x 10 x 6 inches and holds the most popular sizes of paper.
Buy It: Paper Arranger ($40)
Although you don't have to stare at the items inside your junk drawer or desk regularly, organizing this sometimes forgotten area can help you find supplies faster. This bamboo drawer organizer measures 18 x 22 x 2.5 inches and fits most standard kitchen drawers. The dividers are removable, so you can change them up to ensure all your items fit.
Buy It: Desk Organizer ($50)
If you haven't figured out an organizing system for your home office yet, you need this storage set. It comes with five pieces, including a small organizer, large organizer, large base tray, pencil cup, and divided pencil cup. The item is made of recycled paperboard and measures 9 x 7 x 4 inches overall to fit even on small desks.
Buy It: Necessities Holder ($18)
