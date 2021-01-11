Marie Kondo Just Released a Collection with The Container Store and It's a Minimalist's Dream

There are many people and places I can't wait to see once the pandemic is over, but the shop I'm most excited to visit is The Container Store. That might sound a little weird, but as someone with a Type A personality, there are few things better than browsing aisle upon aisle of storage solutions. And now, there are even more boxes, bins, and baskets to check out as the retailer teamed up with organization queen Marie Kondo to release a collection of storage products that emulate Kondo's simplistic style.