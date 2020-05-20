This weekend I grabbed a few groceries at Trader Joe’s, which means I waited in a socially-distanced line outside the store and wore a fabric face mask. While I waited for my turn to buy orange chicken and two-buck chuck, I had to resist the urge to adjust my homemade sewn fabric mask (thanks, mom!) every few minutes. My mask fits well, but I’m not used to having anything on my face or around my ears and I couldn’t escape the feeling of it rubbing against my skin. If you’re not used to wearing one (or if you have dry or sensitive skin), face masks can become pretty uncomfortable after wearing one for a long stretch of time.