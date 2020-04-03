If you’re anything like us, all of this extra time spent at home probably has you itching to get your hands on a creative project. Thankfully, there are plenty of soothing crafts to try at home, and studies even show that activities like knitting and crocheting can help relieve stress. If you’re looking to get into these beneficial hobbies, we recently stumbled upon the perfect kit to get you started.

You can make your own home decor with this macrame wall hanging kit from Wool and the Gang. The online retailer sells the supplies and instructions you need to knit and crochet your own clothing, accessories, and home decor. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro-DIYer, the site has dozens of fun patterns for you to try.

For just $30, you’ll have not just a new craft to keep your mind and hands busy, but also a new bohemian piece of home decor to hang on your wall. The beginner-friendly kit comes with a roll of jersey yarn, a simple pattern, and a wooden pole for hanging.

While it may look complicated, the design only requires three knots; by the time you’re finished, you’ll have mastered the square knot, half square knot, and double half hitch. This project should take you about four hours to complete, depending on your skill level.

Image zoom Courtesy of Wool and The Gang

Buy It: Wool and the Gang Off the Wall Hanging, $30, Wool and the Gang

You can customize your hanging piece by choosing from 10 different yarn colors. Whether your home could use a bright pop of color on the wall or a simple neutral design, there are plenty of hues available, including hot pink, slate gray, and true blue. And if you’re ready for something more advanced, take a look at some of the more complicated patterns available, like this cozy blanket and slouchy bag.