Two Lysol Products Effectively Kill the Coronavirus From Surfaces, the EPA Says

For the past few months, many of us have been doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask when leaving the house, washing our hands like crazy, and disinfecting every surface. For the first time since the pandemic began, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved two household cleaning products that kill the coronavirus on surfaces: Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Max Cover Disinfectant Mist.

The EPA revealed the announcement in a news release on Monday, July 6. The release explains that laboratory testing shows both surface disinfectant products effectively kill the pathogen SARS-CoV-2. The agency says it expects to approve more disinfectants in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, both the Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Max Cover Disinfectant Mist are sold out everywhere we looked online. They're usually sold by a handful of retailers, including Target, Amazon, and The Home Depot. We recommend checking these websites frequently, or safely stopping by one of the stores, and seeing if they're in stock.