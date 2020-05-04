4 Unexpected Places to Buy Meat Beyond Your Local Grocery Store

Grocery stores have had a hard time keeping up with the demand for various products over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with things like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, flour, and yeast disappearing off shelves as soon as they’re stocked. Now that COVID-19 outbreaks have shuttered or reduced the output of some of the country’s biggest meat processing plants, including Tyson and Smithfield, meat may be the next item that’s difficult to come by. Grocery stores such as Costco and Kroger are putting purchasing limits on meat to help combat hoarding and keep their shelves well stocked. If your local grocery store does run low on meat, however, there are local and alternative sources for meat that can help you keep your family well fed.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Visit Your Local Farmers Market

Most cities are still planning on holding farmers markets this summer, though there will likely be adjustments in how they’re managed to maintain social distancing protocols. Still, you’ll be able to tap into locally grown, grass-fed meats, along with organic produce and fresh baked goods. You can find locations and schedules of farmers markets near you at Local Harvest.

Look into CSAs and Farms

Even in cities, farm-fresh food can be easily accessed through community-supported agriculture (CSA), where people pay a monthly or annual membership to get a share of what their local farm or group of farms produces. Some offer fresh produce only, but many offer meat, eggs, and dairy. (You can find details on ones near you at Local Harvest or the United States Department of Agriculture.)

Many farms offer a small market where you can buy their products, or may even allow you to buy a portion of or even a whole animal, which will be butchered as you wish. But you don’t necessarily have to drive out to the farm to get farm-fresh meat. “Now that grocery shopping has become so difficult for people, we have started home delivery of our food, adding towns one at a time as we are able,” says Joanne Malino, co-founder of Profeta Farms in Readington, NJ. “Overnight we changed to an online ordering system and delivery service.” You can find local farms on the site EatWild, which has listings of farms for each state, including information about what they offer and how to purchase it.

Check Out Wholesalers and to-the-Trade Companies

As restaurants, cafeterias, and other large foodservice businesses closed their doors, the food suppliers who served them began to shift to serving people at home. But it may take a little time for places around you to alter their offerings to more family-friendly portions. “Before only 40% of food was served in the home,” says Mike Salguero, founder of Butcher Box. “Now foodservice and restaurants have had a 90% drop. So there is meat, but it’s not necessarily packaged and prepared for a home cook.”

Some items may only be available in larger portions (15 pounds of chicken, for instance) but you can break it down and freeze in smaller portions, or share the bounty. “Groups of neighbors can order together and share the large quantities of meats and other products,” Malino says.

As a bonus, purchasing from these suppliers can help preserve jobs and reduce the burden on overtaxed grocery stores. “Since mid-March, shifting consumer purchasing behavior has caused our e-commerce sales to increase by approximately 500% as compared to this time last year,” says Ariane Daguin, founder of D’Artagnan, which supplies meat and other ingredients to some of the nation’s finest restaurants, and to home cooks as well. “Prior to the pandemic, 75% of our business was dedicated to restaurant sales. As restaurant sales have halted in recent weeks, we have repurposed restaurant service employees to e-commerce and retail in order to help meet the recent spikes in demand. To date, we have been able to retain our whole team.”

Sites like Pepper Pantry and Dine Market can help you find to-the-trade food companies in your area that are now offering home delivery or order pickup.

Try Online Options

A slew of different online grocery shipping options are available, from ones that only focus on meat and seafood to stores that also offer produce and pantry staples alongside their meats. Sites like Butcher Box, Moink, Farmer’s Cart, Crowd Cow, Heritage Foods, and Omaha Steaks focus more on meat and seafood, while Thrive Market and Hungryroot offer organic produce and staples in addition to meat.

As demand for online and grocery delivery has grown, some of the online markets have had to institute waiting lists or delay some deliveries, but they’re starting to regain their footing. “Customers were buying boxes more frequently and filling boxes with more stuff, and we had a huge influx of new people who wanted to sign up,” Salguero says. “But I want to make sure our customers can get everything they want, so we’re willing to not grow as fast to take care of the people who rely on us.”

Understand That Shortages Will Be Temporary (and Sporadic)

Salguero expects that meat may be more restricted through the summer, but the supply should steady by fall. Additionally, shortages shouldn’t apply to every kind of meat at the same time, due to the differences in growth rates for different livestock. “Recovery for chicken will be faster, at only 43 days old when they’re ready to harvest,” Salguero says. Because the growth rate for pork and beef is slower, there may be gaps in supply.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

Get Creative with Alternative Protein Sources

Plant foods can provide ample protein for your diet, and odds are you’ve stockpiled some beans, nuts, and other perfectly good protein sources—all of which make delicious meat substitutes. Expand on the Meatless Monday concept and experiment with recipes that either reduce or eliminate meat altogether. Make a taco Tuesday with black beans, roasted veggies and cheese or grill up veggie burgers in lieu of beef.

Or simply serve smaller portions. “You can have better quality but less meat,” Salguero says. “Eating meat that’s raised differently, such as grass-fed and no antibiotics or hormones, is just much better for the farmer, the animal, the environment, and your health. You can stretch your budget by serving only 3 ounces and more vegetables.”