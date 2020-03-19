This Live Stream of Baby Goats Is the Best Thing I’ve Seen All Week

It’s been four days since I decided to stay home and I’m already running out of things to do. Luckily, there’s no shortage of virtual tours to take and live stream videos to watch. I’ve already taken these 12 virtual museum tours and watched all the free virtual shows from the Metropolitan Opera, but today I discovered a live video that’s making my time at home a lot more enjoyable.

The Beekman Farm in Sharon Springs, New York, is broadcasting a free, 24/7 live stream of their baby goat ‘nursery’ and it’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time. The farm is associated with Beekman 1802, a lifestyle and beauty brand founded by Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell. The brand uses goat milk in some of their products, which is why you can find the animals on their farm.

Image zoom Courtesy of Beekman 1802

The farm, home to more than 100 goats, is currently in the middle of ‘kidding season,’ which is farm-speak for the time of year when all the baby goats are born. When I first discovered the live stream, the goats were full of energy, running around and playing with each other. As I type this, I count 10 tiny goats all snuggled up together for a nap in the corner of my screen.

Co-founder Dr. Brent Ridge shared with us that they decided to publicize the goats to bring a little joy to others in this uncertain time. “At the Beekman 1802 farm, the arrival of the baby goats always signals the arrival of spring, the ultimate season of hope and renewal,” he says.

He also told us he hopes the live stream will serve as a positive educational tool for kids who can’t attend school right now. “We know that at this time people are searching for reasons to smile and educational opportunities for their kids, so we are going to keep the baby goat cam running 24/7 so that people can turn it on at any time and celebrate the joy and kindness along with us,” he says.

We’re totally on board with this mission, not to mention can’t take our eyes away off of these adorable little goats. So whether you need a quick mental break from working from home or you’re looking for something to entertain the kids, tune into the live stream and take a minute to relax.