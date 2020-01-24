As a kid, I remember sneaking a sip of my mom's LaCroix expecting soda only to be left disappointed by the lack of flavor (e.g. sugar) and wondering how Mom could enjoy it. Some 20 years later, my palate evolved and the zero-calorie sparkling water is the only carbonated drink I allow in my fridge. I recently tasted the new LaCroix LimonCello, and the refreshing lemon flavor made me feel like I was transported to a beach on a hot summer day (rather than the current seriously-cold winter). We first heard about the newest flavor's 2020 arrival in December on Instagram, so when one of our editors spotted the new LimonCello flavor at Aldi this week, we jumped at the chance to try it.

Since real limoncello is a boozy citrus liqueur that usually comes from Italy, it was hard to imagine how LaCroix could make sparkling water taste like the true, sugar-filled thing. I was definitely proven wrong. LaCroix already has a great line of citrus-infused waters, but the LimonCello packs a lemon punch combined with a sweet, almost vanilla-like flavor that kept me coming back sip after sip.

Image zoom Sheena Chihak

Related: 20 Sweet-Tart Citrus and Lemon Desserts to Brighten Up Winter

From adding brightness to pasta dishes and giving cakes a zing, lemon's been stepping into the spotlight more recently (even Kit Kats joined the citrus game), which is totally fine with me—I prefer fruitier flavors over chocolate. If you're trying to stay away from soda or alcohol, LimonCello LaCroix is the perfect, guilt-free way to enjoy a drink that's not plain ol' water. We've only spotted them at Aldi so far (for $4.79 per 12-pack), but since 2020 is just beginning, we're hoping it will hit shelves in all the places we buy our bubbly waters. I know I'll be stocking up when I see them next.