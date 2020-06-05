This Small Town’s Neighborhood Book Walk Puts a New Twist on Summer Reading

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the last several months, cities and towns across the country have implemented restrictions and shelter in place orders due to the new coronavirus pandemic. And while those measures are working, many people have spent the last three months isolated from friends, neighbors, and the local organizations they’d normally see on a regular basis. To help combat the loneliness many are feeling, one Louisiana town started a story walk so that the community could participate in library activities while practicing social distancing.

The Webster Parish Library in Minden, Louisiana, just reopened this week after being closed for 13 weeks. And while the library’s doors are technically open again, they’ve had to ask that people do not use the library as a gathering space, and typical summer programs can’t happen as normal due to the restrictions. So they came up with a new idea: They implemented a book walk around the town’s historic district, complete with large, laminated pages of Jack and the Beanstalk placed around the neighborhood. Residents can pause and read each page as they walk through the neighborhood in the early summer weather. Story Walks were originally created by the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont, but have been re-created all over the country.

Sara McDaniel of Simply Southern Cottage documented some of the pages that were placed around the neighborhood, one of which is in her front yard. She explains that this project is just one of the ways the small town has come together during these unprecedented times.

“Our town has done such an amazing job of engaging our community in meaningful, worthwhile activities all during quarantine,” she says. “Even though restrictions are slowly lifting, some summer programs have still chosen to suspend. Rather than miss an opportunity to serve our community, our local library organized a book walk where families can take a stroll around our historic residential district and read Jack and the Beanstalk in a relaxing, peaceful environment.”

She said seeing others enjoying the book walk has lifted her spirits in the last few weeks. “This makes my heart sing for several reasons: It’s an activity families can complete together while getting exercise and children are gaining value reading skills,” she says. “ It's truly a win-win for all involved.”

Jennifer Heard, the children's coordinator at the Webster Parish Library, said this reaction is exactly why they implemented the program in Minden. "These past few months have been stressful for everyone," she says. "Our summer reading program is something the community looks forward to each year, and this year we are happy to still be able to offer fun alternative programming ideas for our patrons. I desperately miss having the kids come to on-site programs, but when I see families walking the story walk, smiling and having a good time, it makes my day brighter. I love this job and this community, and I appreciate everyone who allowed us to place the pages in their yards or business."