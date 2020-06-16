Meet the 9-Year-Old Donating Her Lemonade Stand Money to Those In Need

Most kids have set up a lemonade stand at one time or another during the summer holidays—but not all 9-year-olds turn their lemonade stand into a profitable business. When Wisconsin third-grader Kyric Burt started making good money from her small homemade lemonade business, she decided to use the profits to help those in need.

Last year, Burt started a lemonade stand and made $150—a pretty good profit for someone in second grade. But her entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there: A year later, she’s still operating the successful lemonade business (after finishing her homework, of course).

She’s become quite the businesswoman, making and selling five flavors of fresh lemonade (known as regular, orange, pink, blue, and pineapple), which can be purchased in individual bottles or by the gallon. And because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Kyric’s Lemonade even offers curbside pickup and local delivery. Burt has been seen making deliveries around the neighborhood while wearing a pair of pink and white rollerblades.

Image zoom Kyric Burt posing with freshly-bottled lemonade. Courtesy of Kyric's Lemonade / Burt Family

And though she’s created a successful business, she’s not keeping the profits for herself. In May, she used the money from her sales to buy pet food and supplies for the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee.

“She is a giver and wants to see everyone happy,” her mom wrote in a post on the Facebook page for Kyric’s Lemonade. “So she decided to use some of her proceeds to feed the animals at the animal shelter.”

Image zoom Kyric Burt used her lemonade sales to purchase food and supplies for her local animal shelter. Courtesy of Kyric's Lemonade / Burt Family

Now, she’s identified three more ways to use her lemonade money for good. Next up are a local business struggling due to the pandemic, a group that helps homeless individuals, and an organization that helps coordinate medical care for sick children. She hasn’t named the specific organizations yet, but you can keep up with announcements on her Facebook page to follow along.

"I just want to see everybody happy and my lemonade will do that," Burt told us.

Image zoom Bottles of lemonade ready to be picked up. Courtesy of Kyric's Lemonade / Burt Family

If you’re in the Milwaukee area, send a Facebook message to the page to place your order. 16-ounce bottles are $2 each, and you can purchase a whole gallon for $10. Each one comes decorated with a custom “Kyric’s Lemonade” sticker and is hand-poured by Burt herself. The family is also organizing a Paypal link that non-locals can send donations to as well.