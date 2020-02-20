Equal parts laidback cool-girl and modern design master, Leanne Ford is one interior designer we can't get enough of. After capturing our hearts on her HGTV show Restored with the Fords, she's continued to wow us with her signature white-on-white designs and approachable personality (not to mention her gorgeous, retro-rustic lighting line at Target). Now, Ford is giving us one more avenue to admire and adopt her oh-so-cool, effortlessly simple vibe with a new collection at Crate and Barrel.

The line, which includes furniture, bedding, rugs, tabletop decor, and art, perfectly embodies Ford's casual yet modern approach to design. Seen in pieces like the cane-back barrel chairs and handmade ceramics, global and historic influences guided the collection, which Ford calls "a fresh, modern take on classic materials and shapes." Although the silhouettes are undeniably modern, natural textures and warm neutrals lend the pieces a relaxed, lived-in look. Here are the pieces we're adding to our carts right now.