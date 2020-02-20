Leanne Ford Launched a Line With Crate and Barrel, Here's What's in Our Carts
Rounded shapes, natural materials, and gorgeous textures define the HGTV star's newest collection.
Equal parts laidback cool-girl and modern design master, Leanne Ford is one interior designer we can't get enough of. After capturing our hearts on her HGTV show Restored with the Fords, she's continued to wow us with her signature white-on-white designs and approachable personality (not to mention her gorgeous, retro-rustic lighting line at Target). Now, Ford is giving us one more avenue to admire and adopt her oh-so-cool, effortlessly simple vibe with a new collection at Crate and Barrel.
The line, which includes furniture, bedding, rugs, tabletop decor, and art, perfectly embodies Ford's casual yet modern approach to design. Seen in pieces like the cane-back barrel chairs and handmade ceramics, global and historic influences guided the collection, which Ford calls "a fresh, modern take on classic materials and shapes." Although the silhouettes are undeniably modern, natural textures and warm neutrals lend the pieces a relaxed, lived-in look. Here are the pieces we're adding to our carts right now.
Sculptural Black Vase
Made in Portugal, this glazed terra-cotta vessel brings globally-inspired style to your coffee table or shelf. The curvy, streamlined shape and matte black finish bring a modern sensibility to the classic gourd vase. Measuring 13 inches tall, the watertight design is perfect for displaying fresh plant cuttings or blooms.
Buy It: Merriman Black Vase, $49.95
Woven Baskets
A purposefully imperfect open-weave pattern lends character to these natural woven storage baskets. The natural-colored version is woven from lampakanay grass, while the black basket is made of stained water hyacinth. A metal frame lends support to the angular silhouette.
Watercolor Printed Throw Pillow
Reminiscent of a sunrise, this printed pillow features a painterly design by one of Ford's favorite artists, Alexandra Valenti. The layered arch shapes display a watercolor effect of warm neutrals, black, and white. The cover is made of 100% hemp, and you can choose between a feather-down or down-alternative insert.
Cane-Back Barrel Chair
Although admittedly a splurge, this accent chair is too gorgeous to pass up. An updated take on the traditional barrel chair design, the curved, solid oak frame features an on-trend blond finish and textural cane details. An upholstered white seat makes this perch extra cozy.
Black Jute Rug
Much like Ford's signature haircut, this black jute rug is all about the fringe. The reversible, flatweave runner (which measures 9 feet long) is handcrafted from black-dyed jute with edges fringed with natural jute fibers. The chunky woven design gives it an organic, texture-rich feel.
