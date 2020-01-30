HGTV Star Lauren Liess Debuts Nature-Inspired Line with Bed Bath & Beyond

As a mother of five, star of HGTV's show Best House on the Block, and a Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker, Lauren Liess has quite the résumé. But the interior designer just announced the debut of yet another project for fans to enjoy: A capsule collection with Bed Bath & Beyond's brand Bee & Willow Home.

The new line, available both in stores and online now, includes bedding essentials in neutral colors and blues inspired by Liess's signature laidback style. The hands-on designer even created three hand-drawn prints for the collection. The patterns include a paisley print that features an inscription reading "Live your life," an overscale print of fern fronds with stars, and a trendy chicory print that showcases indigo flowers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It: Paisley Bedding Set, from $99.99

Although the intricate patterns look like they should cost a small fortune, the items are actually quite affordable. Plus, you can always use your 20%-off coupon. A throw pillow featuring her floral chicory print, the least expensive item, retails for just $24.99. The collection also offers affordable bed additions, including a tasseled throw blanket and a natural woven pillow for $39.99. The priciest item, an indigo bars three-piece quilt set, is listed for $149.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy It: Assorted pillows, from $24.99

Bed Bath & Beyond just dropped the new line online on Wednesday, but they're already popular, with the fern star square pillow, which sells for $29.99, already out of stock online. If you're looking to add some cottage style into your bedroom, check out Liess' collection online or your nearest Bed Bath & Beyond before it sells out.