Laffy Taffy Just Released New Banana-Only Bags for $1

Banana Laffy Taffy might just be the most controversial candy flavor; you either love it or hate it, there is no in-between. Fans of the banana-flavored treat received a scare last month when rumors began circulating that the banana flavor would soon be disappearing for good. Luckily, it turned out to be an elaborate April Fool's Day prank—and actually, the exact opposite is true. Laffy Taffy just released “Gone Bananas” bags of banana-only Laffy Taffy, and they’re available right now for just $1.

Ahead of the big announcement, Laffy Taffy recruited comedian and talk show host Joel McHale to plant rumors that the banana flavor had disappeared from multi-flavor packages. The comedian began posting images on March 20, lamenting the fact that he couldn’t find any banana-flavored treats and sparking concern among commenters who thought the flavor was going away entirely.

On April 2, Laffy Taffy revealed they had worked with the television personality to pull off the April Fools joke, in anticipation of their upcoming product release. "We knew those who love the banana flavor are very passionate about the flavor,” Brian Lutz, Laffy Taffy brand manager at Ferrara Candy Company, said in a press release. “We're excited to launch our banana-only bag of Laffy Taffy and want to give our deep thanks to all those who helped make this the best April Fool's Day prank we've ever done.”

Lutz also shared that too many people love the banana flavor for the brand to ever consider doing away with it. "Across the industry, we've found consumers are partial to their favorite flavors but in our experience, no flavor has been quite as polarizing as our banana flavored Laffy Taffy," he said before adding that the brand’s research shows sixty-one percent of Americans identify banana as their favorite Laffy Taffy flavor.

This isn’t the first time banana-only Laffy Taffy has been available (you can buy a 145-piece tub of banana Laffy Taffy on Amazon), but the Gone Bananas packages are the first option that will be widely available in stores—and at a much lower price point.